Complete Ionic Equations definitions Flashcards

Complete Ionic Equations definitions

Complete Ionic Equations definitions
  • Complete Ionic Equation
    Represents aqueous compounds as ions, derived from the molecular equation by breaking down aqueous compounds.
  • Molecular Equation
    Lists all reactants and products, including solids, liquids, gases, and aqueous compounds, without ion dissociation.
  • Aqueous Compounds
    Substances dissolved in water that dissociate into ions, identified using solubility rules.
  • Solubility Rules
    Guidelines used to determine whether a compound is aqueous and will dissociate into ions.
  • Spectator Ions
    Ions present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the chemical change.
  • Net Ionic Equation
    Highlights ions actively participating in a reaction by removing spectator ions from the complete ionic equation.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers used to indicate the correct quantity of ions in a complete ionic equation.
  • Reactants
    Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.
  • Ions
    Charged particles formed when aqueous compounds dissociate in solution.