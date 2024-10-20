Complete Ionic Equations definitions Flashcards
Complete Ionic Equations definitions
- Complete Ionic EquationRepresents aqueous compounds as ions, derived from the molecular equation by breaking down aqueous compounds.
- Molecular EquationLists all reactants and products, including solids, liquids, gases, and aqueous compounds, without ion dissociation.
- Aqueous CompoundsSubstances dissolved in water that dissociate into ions, identified using solubility rules.
- Solubility RulesGuidelines used to determine whether a compound is aqueous and will dissociate into ions.
- Spectator IonsIons present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the chemical change.
- Net Ionic EquationHighlights ions actively participating in a reaction by removing spectator ions from the complete ionic equation.
- CoefficientsNumbers used to indicate the correct quantity of ions in a complete ionic equation.
- ReactantsSubstances present at the start of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.
- IonsCharged particles formed when aqueous compounds dissociate in solution.