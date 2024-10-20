Complete Ionic Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Complete Ionic Equation Represents aqueous compounds as ions, derived from the molecular equation by breaking down aqueous compounds.

Molecular Equation Lists all reactants and products, including solids, liquids, gases, and aqueous compounds, without ion dissociation.

Aqueous Compounds Substances dissolved in water that dissociate into ions, identified using solubility rules.

Solubility Rules Guidelines used to determine whether a compound is aqueous and will dissociate into ions.

Spectator Ions Ions present on both sides of a reaction that do not participate in the chemical change.

Net Ionic Equation Highlights ions actively participating in a reaction by removing spectator ions from the complete ionic equation.

Coefficients Numbers used to indicate the correct quantity of ions in a complete ionic equation.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, listed in molecular equations.