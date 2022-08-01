Complete Ionic Equations
Complete Ionic Equations show aqueous compounds as fully dissociated ions.
Complete Ionic Equations
The complete ionic equation shows all the aqueous compounds broken up into ions.
Complete Ionic Equations Example 1
Complete Ionic Equations
Net Ionic Equation shows only the ions participating in the chemical reaction, without the spectator ions.
Complete Ionic Equations Example 2
Provide the net ionic equation that occurs when the following aqueous compounds are mixed together:
Copper (II) Bromide and Lithium Hydroxide
Which of the following reagents could be used to separate the two anions from a solution containing magnesium nitrate and cesium hydroxide?
Which of the following reagents could be used to separate the two cations from a solution containing Lead (IV) acetate and cesium permanganate?
- Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction? (a) Cl- (b) NO3- (c) N...
- Write a net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when 10 mL of 0.5 M ammonium carbonate is mixed with 1...
- Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potas...
- Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammon...
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the ...
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the s...
- Complete and balance the following molecular equations, and then write the net ionic equation for each: (b) Cu...
- Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (a)...
- Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (c)...
- Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (b)...
- Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in e...
- Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a),...
- Write net ionic equations for the reactions listed in Problem 4.72.
- Write net ionic equations for the reactions listed in Problem 4.73.
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. MgS(aq) + CuCl2(aq)¡CuS(s) + MgC...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mix...
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. c. NaOH(aq) + HC2H3O2(aq)¡H2O(l ) +...
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. HCl(aq) + LiOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + LiCl(...
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) +...
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. NH4Cl(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NH3...
- Mercury(I) ions (Hg22 + ) can be removed from solution by precipitation with Cl - Suppose that a solution cont...
- Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contain...
- Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrobromic acid and potassium hydro...
- Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide.
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
- Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡
- The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd1NO322 and one of Na2S. (b) What ions remai...
- Antacids are often used to relieve pain and promote healing in the treatment of mild ulcers. Write balanced ne...
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. (b)
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. (a)
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. Note that HClO3 is a strong acid. (a)
- Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. Note that HClO3 is a strong acid. (b)
- Citric acid, C6H8O7, is a triprotic acid. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits like lemons and has application...
- (a) Write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when a solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is m...
- A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2 + , and Cu2 + . When you add sodium chloride ...
- A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium ch...
- Write net ionic equations for the reactions that take place when aqueous solutions of the following substances...
- The reaction of MnO4- with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used ...
- Consider the redox titration (Section 4.13) of 120.0 mL of 0.100 M FeSO4 with 0.120 M K2Cr2O7 at 25 °C, assumi...