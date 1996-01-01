Complete Ionic Equations quiz #1 Flashcards
Complete Ionic Equations quiz #1
Which equation shows the complete dissociation of a strong base?
A strong base, such as NaOH, dissociates completely in water: NaOH(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).What are the spectator ions in the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H₂O(l) + NaCl(aq)?
The spectator ions are Na⁺ and Cl⁻, as they appear unchanged on both sides of the equation.What is the net ionic equation for the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq)?
H⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → H₂O(l)What are spectator ions?
Spectator ions are ions that appear unchanged on both sides of a chemical equation and do not participate in the actual chemical reaction.What are the spectator ions in the reaction between KCl(aq) and AgNO₃(aq)?
The spectator ions are K⁺ and NO₃⁻.What are the spectator ions in the reaction between Mg(OH)₂(aq) and HCl(aq)?
The spectator ions are Cl⁻.What are the spectator ions when Co(OH)₃ reacts with H₂SO₄?
The spectator ions are SO₄²⁻.What are the spectator ions in the reaction between KOH(aq) and HNO₃(aq)?
The spectator ions are K⁺ and NO₃⁻.Which of the following is the right side of the equation for dissolving Al(NO₃)₃ in water?
Al(NO₃)₃(aq) → Al³⁺(aq) + 3 NO₃⁻(aq)What are the spectator ions in the reaction between aqueous solutions of Na₂CO₃ and AgNO₃?
The spectator ions are Na⁺ and NO₃⁻.Which of the following correctly defines spectator ions?
Spectator ions are ions that do not participate in the chemical reaction and remain unchanged on both sides of the equation.Which equation represents the total ionic equation for the reaction of HNO₃(aq) and NaOH(aq)?
H⁺(aq) + NO₃⁻(aq) + Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + NO₃⁻(aq) + H₂O(l)Which one of the following represents the net ionic equation for the reaction of AgNO₃(aq) and LiBr(aq)?
Ag⁺(aq) + Br⁻(aq) → AgBr(s)Which of the following statements correctly describe a net ionic equation? Select all that apply.
A net ionic equation shows only the ions and molecules directly involved in the chemical reaction and omits spectator ions.Select the complete ionic equation for the reaction between HCl(aq) and NaOH(aq).
H⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) + Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) + H₂O(l)Select the net ionic equation for the reaction between AgNO₃(aq) and NaCl(aq).
Ag⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) → AgCl(s)What is the net ionic equation of the reaction of MgSO₄(aq) with Pb(NO₃)₂(aq)?
Pb²⁺(aq) + SO₄²⁻(aq) → PbSO₄(s)In the reaction between FeCl₃(aq) and NaOH(aq), what are the spectator ions?
The spectator ions are Na⁺ and Cl⁻.