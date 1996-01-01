Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Complete Ionic Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Complete Ionic Equations quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/18
  • Which equation shows the complete dissociation of a strong base?
    A strong base, such as NaOH, dissociates completely in water: NaOH(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).
  • What are the spectator ions in the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H₂O(l) + NaCl(aq)?
    The spectator ions are Na⁺ and Cl⁻, as they appear unchanged on both sides of the equation.
  • What is the net ionic equation for the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq)?
    H⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → H₂O(l)
  • What are spectator ions?
    Spectator ions are ions that appear unchanged on both sides of a chemical equation and do not participate in the actual chemical reaction.
  • What are the spectator ions in the reaction between KCl(aq) and AgNO₃(aq)?
    The spectator ions are K⁺ and NO₃⁻.
  • What are the spectator ions in the reaction between Mg(OH)₂(aq) and HCl(aq)?
    The spectator ions are Cl⁻.
  • What are the spectator ions when Co(OH)₃ reacts with H₂SO₄?
    The spectator ions are SO₄²⁻.
  • What are the spectator ions in the reaction between KOH(aq) and HNO₃(aq)?
    The spectator ions are K⁺ and NO₃⁻.
  • Which of the following is the right side of the equation for dissolving Al(NO₃)₃ in water?
    Al(NO₃)₃(aq) → Al³⁺(aq) + 3 NO₃⁻(aq)
  • What are the spectator ions in the reaction between aqueous solutions of Na₂CO₃ and AgNO₃?
    The spectator ions are Na⁺ and NO₃⁻.
  • Which of the following correctly defines spectator ions?
    Spectator ions are ions that do not participate in the chemical reaction and remain unchanged on both sides of the equation.
  • Which equation represents the total ionic equation for the reaction of HNO₃(aq) and NaOH(aq)?
    H⁺(aq) + NO₃⁻(aq) + Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + NO₃⁻(aq) + H₂O(l)
  • Which one of the following represents the net ionic equation for the reaction of AgNO₃(aq) and LiBr(aq)?
    Ag⁺(aq) + Br⁻(aq) → AgBr(s)
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe a net ionic equation? Select all that apply.
    A net ionic equation shows only the ions and molecules directly involved in the chemical reaction and omits spectator ions.
  • Select the complete ionic equation for the reaction between HCl(aq) and NaOH(aq).
    H⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) + Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) + H₂O(l)
  • Select the net ionic equation for the reaction between AgNO₃(aq) and NaCl(aq).
    Ag⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) → AgCl(s)
  • What is the net ionic equation of the reaction of MgSO₄(aq) with Pb(NO₃)₂(aq)?
    Pb²⁺(aq) + SO₄²⁻(aq) → PbSO₄(s)
  • In the reaction between FeCl₃(aq) and NaOH(aq), what are the spectator ions?
    The spectator ions are Na⁺ and Cl⁻.