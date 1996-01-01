Complete Ionic Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

Which equation shows the complete dissociation of a strong base? A strong base, such as NaOH, dissociates completely in water: NaOH(aq) → Na⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).

What are the spectator ions in the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H₂O(l) + NaCl(aq)? The spectator ions are Na⁺ and Cl⁻, as they appear unchanged on both sides of the equation.

What is the net ionic equation for the reaction HCl(aq) + NaOH(aq)? H⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq) → H₂O(l)

What are spectator ions? Spectator ions are ions that appear unchanged on both sides of a chemical equation and do not participate in the actual chemical reaction.

What are the spectator ions in the reaction between KCl(aq) and AgNO₃(aq)? The spectator ions are K⁺ and NO₃⁻.

What are the spectator ions in the reaction between Mg(OH)₂(aq) and HCl(aq)? The spectator ions are Cl⁻.