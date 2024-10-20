Skip to main content
Complex Ions definitions Flashcards

Complex Ions definitions
  • Complex Ion
    A charged entity with a transition metal cation at its core, covalently bonded to ligands, identifiable by brackets in formulas.
  • Transition Metal
    A metal element that can form cations with an incomplete d electron subshell, often central in complex ions.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, often a central component in complex ions, formed by losing electrons.
  • Ligand
    A molecule or ion that donates a pair of electrons to a metal cation to form a coordinate bond in a complex ion.
  • Adduct
    A compound formed from the addition of two or more substances, such as a metal cation and ligands in a complex ion.
  • Brackets
    Symbols used in chemical formulas to enclose complex ions, indicating the group of atoms acting as a single unit.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of a complex ion, determined by the sum of the charges of the metal cation and ligands.
  • Copper(III) Ion
    A copper ion with a 3+ charge, often forming complex ions with ligands like ammonia.
  • Ammonia
    A neutral ligand that can bond to metal cations in complex ions, contributing no charge.
  • Chemical Formula
    A representation of a substance using symbols for its constituent elements, with complex ions in brackets.