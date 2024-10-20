Complex Ions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Complex Ion A charged entity with a transition metal cation at its core, covalently bonded to ligands, identifiable by brackets in formulas.

Transition Metal A metal element that can form cations with an incomplete d electron subshell, often central in complex ions.

Cation A positively charged ion, often a central component in complex ions, formed by losing electrons.

Ligand A molecule or ion that donates a pair of electrons to a metal cation to form a coordinate bond in a complex ion.

Adduct A compound formed from the addition of two or more substances, such as a metal cation and ligands in a complex ion.

Brackets Symbols used in chemical formulas to enclose complex ions, indicating the group of atoms acting as a single unit.

Charge The electrical property of a complex ion, determined by the sum of the charges of the metal cation and ligands.

Copper(III) Ion A copper ion with a 3+ charge, often forming complex ions with ligands like ammonia.

Ammonia A neutral ligand that can bond to metal cations in complex ions, contributing no charge.