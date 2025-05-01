What does a condensed formula show in organic chemistry? A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the individual bonds.

How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas? They are grouped together in blocks, such as CH3 for a carbon bonded to three hydrogens.

What does CH3 represent in a condensed formula? CH3 represents a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.

What does CH2 indicate in a condensed formula? CH2 indicates a carbon atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms.

Why are parentheses used in condensed formulas? Parentheses are used to denote branched structures or repeating units in the molecule.

What does a subscript outside parentheses in a condensed formula mean? A subscript indicates the number of repeating groups within the parentheses.