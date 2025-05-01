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Condensed Formula quiz

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  • What does a condensed formula show in organic chemistry?
    A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the individual bonds.
  • How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas?
    They are grouped together in blocks, such as CH3 for a carbon bonded to three hydrogens.
  • What does CH3 represent in a condensed formula?
    CH3 represents a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
  • What does CH2 indicate in a condensed formula?
    CH2 indicates a carbon atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms.
  • Why are parentheses used in condensed formulas?
    Parentheses are used to denote branched structures or repeating units in the molecule.
  • What does a subscript outside parentheses in a condensed formula mean?
    A subscript indicates the number of repeating groups within the parentheses.
  • How would you write a straight-chain hydrocarbon with four carbons in condensed form?
    It can be written as CH3CH2CH2CH3 or further condensed as CH3(CH2)2CH3.
  • How do condensed formulas help chemists?
    They allow chemists to quickly convey complex molecular structures without drawing all individual bonds.
  • What does the condensed formula CH3CH(CH3)CH3 represent?
    It represents a four-carbon chain with a CH3 branch on the second carbon.
  • How do you indicate a branch in a condensed formula?
    A branch is shown by placing the group in parentheses after the carbon it is attached to.
  • What is the difference between a structural formula and a condensed formula?
    A structural formula shows all bonds explicitly, while a condensed formula groups atoms and omits most bonds.
  • Why might you use a more condensed version like CH3(CH2)2CH3 instead of CH3CH2CH2CH3?
    Using parentheses and subscripts makes the formula shorter and highlights repeating units.
  • What does CH3(CH2)4CH3 tell you about the molecule?
    It has a chain of six carbons, with four CH2 groups in the middle.
  • How do you represent two CH2 groups in a row in a condensed formula?
    You can write (CH2)2 to indicate two consecutive CH2 units.
  • When converting a structural formula to a condensed formula, what is the main goal?
    The main goal is to simplify the representation by grouping atoms and omitting explicit bonds while retaining connectivity information.