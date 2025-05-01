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What does a condensed formula show in organic chemistry? A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the individual bonds. How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas? They are grouped together in blocks, such as CH3 for a carbon bonded to three hydrogens. What does CH3 represent in a condensed formula? CH3 represents a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms. What does CH2 indicate in a condensed formula? CH2 indicates a carbon atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms. Why are parentheses used in condensed formulas? Parentheses are used to denote branched structures or repeating units in the molecule. What does a subscript outside parentheses in a condensed formula mean? A subscript indicates the number of repeating groups within the parentheses. How would you write a straight-chain hydrocarbon with four carbons in condensed form? It can be written as CH3CH2CH2CH3 or further condensed as CH3(CH2)2CH3. How do condensed formulas help chemists? They allow chemists to quickly convey complex molecular structures without drawing all individual bonds. What does the condensed formula CH3CH(CH3)CH3 represent? It represents a four-carbon chain with a CH3 branch on the second carbon. How do you indicate a branch in a condensed formula? A branch is shown by placing the group in parentheses after the carbon it is attached to. What is the difference between a structural formula and a condensed formula? A structural formula shows all bonds explicitly, while a condensed formula groups atoms and omits most bonds. Why might you use a more condensed version like CH3(CH2)2CH3 instead of CH3CH2CH2CH3? Using parentheses and subscripts makes the formula shorter and highlights repeating units. What does CH3(CH2)4CH3 tell you about the molecule? It has a chain of six carbons, with four CH2 groups in the middle. How do you represent two CH2 groups in a row in a condensed formula? You can write (CH2)2 to indicate two consecutive CH2 units. When converting a structural formula to a condensed formula, what is the main goal? The main goal is to simplify the representation by grouping atoms and omitting explicit bonds while retaining connectivity information.
Condensed Formula quiz
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