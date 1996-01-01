Constant-Pressure Calorimetry quiz #1 Flashcards

A calorimeter measures the enthalpy change by detecting the temperature change of its contents during a reaction. The heat absorbed or released is calculated using the equation Q = mcΔT for the solution and Q = CΔT for the calorimeter, where Q is heat, m is mass, c is specific heat, C is heat capacity, and ΔT is temperature change.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does a calorimeter measure the enthalpy change of a chemical reaction? A calorimeter measures the enthalpy change by detecting the temperature change of its contents during a reaction. The heat absorbed or released is calculated using the equation Q = mcΔT for the solution and Q = CΔT for the calorimeter, where Q is heat, m is mass, c is specific heat, C is heat capacity, and ΔT is temperature change.

What is a constant-pressure calorimeter? A constant-pressure calorimeter is a device, such as a coffee cup calorimeter, that measures heat changes in chemical reactions occurring at atmospheric pressure, allowing for the calculation of enthalpy changes.

What is the role of the coffee cup in a coffee-cup calorimeter? The coffee cup in a coffee-cup calorimeter acts as an insulated container that minimizes heat loss to the surroundings, ensuring accurate measurement of heat transfer during a reaction.

Which of the following is a proper use for a calorimeter: measuring heat transfer during a chemical reaction, measuring mass, or measuring pressure? A proper use for a calorimeter is measuring heat transfer during a chemical reaction.

What is the purpose of calibrating the calorimeter? Calibrating the calorimeter determines its heat capacity (C), which is necessary for accurate calculation of heat changes during experiments.

Which quantity is measured using a calorimeter: heat, volume, or pressure? A calorimeter is used to measure heat.