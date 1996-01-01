Constant-Pressure Calorimetry quiz #1 Flashcards

How does a calorimeter measure the enthalpy change of a chemical reaction?
A calorimeter measures the enthalpy change by detecting the temperature change of its contents during a reaction. The heat absorbed or released is calculated using the equation Q = mcΔT for the solution and Q = CΔT for the calorimeter, where Q is heat, m is mass, c is specific heat, C is heat capacity, and ΔT is temperature change.
What is a constant-pressure calorimeter?
A constant-pressure calorimeter is a device, such as a coffee cup calorimeter, that measures heat changes in chemical reactions occurring at atmospheric pressure, allowing for the calculation of enthalpy changes.
What is the role of the coffee cup in a coffee-cup calorimeter?
The coffee cup in a coffee-cup calorimeter acts as an insulated container that minimizes heat loss to the surroundings, ensuring accurate measurement of heat transfer during a reaction.
Which of the following is a proper use for a calorimeter: measuring heat transfer during a chemical reaction, measuring mass, or measuring pressure?
A proper use for a calorimeter is measuring heat transfer during a chemical reaction.
What is the purpose of calibrating the calorimeter?
Calibrating the calorimeter determines its heat capacity (C), which is necessary for accurate calculation of heat changes during experiments.
Which quantity is measured using a calorimeter: heat, volume, or pressure?
A calorimeter is used to measure heat.
What is the common device used for measuring heat transfer in chemical reactions called?
The common device used for measuring heat transfer in chemical reactions is called a calorimeter.
Which statement defines a calorimeter?
A calorimeter is an insulated container used to measure the amount of heat absorbed or released during a chemical or physical process.
Which method should be used when stirring the contents of the calorimeter?
The contents of the calorimeter should be stirred gently and consistently to ensure uniform temperature distribution without causing heat loss.
Identify what a coffee cup calorimeter measures.
A coffee cup calorimeter measures the heat transfer (enthalpy change) that occurs during chemical reactions at constant pressure.