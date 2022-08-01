Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry uses a coffee cup calorimeter to determine the heat transfers occurring in a liquid solution.
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry Example 1
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry Example 2
A 115.6 g piece of copper metal at 182.5 ºC is placed into 120.0 mL of methylene chloride at 31.0 ºC within a coffee-cup calorimeter. If the final temperature of the solution is 50.3 ºC, what is the specific heat of methylene chloride? Assume the calorimeter absorbs a negligible amount of heat. The specific heat of copper is 4.184 J/g ∙ ºC and the density of methylene chloride is 1.33 g/cm3.
You place 75.0 mL of 0.100 M NaOH in a calorimeter at 25.00 ºC and carefully add 55.0 mL of 0.200 M HNO3, also at 25.00 ºC. After stirring, the final temperature is 53.35 ºC. Calculate the enthalpy ∆Hrxn (in J/mol) for the formation of water. (Specific heat capacity, Cs, and density of the solution:4.184 J/g∙K and 1.00 g/mL).
- When an 18.6-g sample of solid potassium hydroxide dissolves in 200.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (...
- Instant hot packs contain a solid and a pouch of water. When the pack is squeezed, the pouch breaks and the so...
- When 1.50 g of magnesium metal is allowed to react with 200 mL of 6.00 M aqueous HCl, the temperature rises fr...
- A 110.0 g piece of molybdenum metal is heated to 100.0 °C and placed in a calorimeter that contains 150.0 g of...
- Citric acid has three dissociable hydrogens. When 5.00 mL of 0.64 M citric acid and 45.00 mL of 0.77 M NaOH ar...
- A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.2 °C. A 200-g block...
- A sample of a hydrocarbon is combusted completely in O21g2 to produce 21.83 g CO21g2, 4.47 g H2O1g2, and 311 k...
- An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH41g2 and 4.00 atm of O21g2 at 300 °C. A spark cause...
- (c) Assume that a chunk of potassium weighing 7.55 g is dropped into 400.0 g of water at 25.0 °C. What is the ...