Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Heat of Combustion The energy released when a mole of a substance undergoes combustion, typically involving carbon and hydrogen or oxygen.

Enthalpy of Combustion The enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned completely in oxygen under standard conditions.

Bomb Calorimeter A device used for measuring the heat released during combustion reactions at constant volume.

Constant Volume Calorimetry A method where the volume remains fixed during a reaction, ensuring no expansion occurs in the calorimeter.

Exothermic Process A reaction that releases heat, resulting in a negative enthalpy change.

Calorimeter's Heat Capacity The amount of heat required to raise the temperature of the calorimeter by one degree Celsius.

Temperature Change The difference in temperature measured before and after a reaction in the calorimeter.

Combustible Sample The substance placed in the calorimeter that undergoes combustion to release heat.

Fuses Wires in the bomb calorimeter that ignite the combustion reaction.

Thermometer An instrument used to measure the temperature change during the calorimetry process.

Stirrer A device used to evenly distribute heat throughout the water in the calorimeter.

Standard Enthalpy of Combustion The enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned in excess oxygen at standard conditions.

Heat Lost The amount of heat released by the reaction, calculated as negative in exothermic processes.

Heat Gained The amount of heat absorbed by the calorimeter and water, equal to the heat lost by the reaction.