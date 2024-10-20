Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions Flashcards
Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions
- Heat of CombustionThe energy released when a mole of a substance undergoes combustion, typically involving carbon and hydrogen or oxygen.
- Enthalpy of CombustionThe enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned completely in oxygen under standard conditions.
- Bomb CalorimeterA device used for measuring the heat released during combustion reactions at constant volume.
- Constant Volume CalorimetryA method where the volume remains fixed during a reaction, ensuring no expansion occurs in the calorimeter.
- Exothermic ProcessA reaction that releases heat, resulting in a negative enthalpy change.
- Calorimeter's Heat CapacityThe amount of heat required to raise the temperature of the calorimeter by one degree Celsius.
- Temperature ChangeThe difference in temperature measured before and after a reaction in the calorimeter.
- Combustible SampleThe substance placed in the calorimeter that undergoes combustion to release heat.
- FusesWires in the bomb calorimeter that ignite the combustion reaction.
- ThermometerAn instrument used to measure the temperature change during the calorimetry process.
- StirrerA device used to evenly distribute heat throughout the water in the calorimeter.
- Standard Enthalpy of CombustionThe enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned in excess oxygen at standard conditions.
- Heat LostThe amount of heat released by the reaction, calculated as negative in exothermic processes.
- Heat GainedThe amount of heat absorbed by the calorimeter and water, equal to the heat lost by the reaction.
- MCATA formula representing the heat gained by a substance, where M is mass, C is specific heat, and T is temperature change.