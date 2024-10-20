Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions

Constant-Volume Calorimetry definitions
  • Heat of Combustion
    The energy released when a mole of a substance undergoes combustion, typically involving carbon and hydrogen or oxygen.
  • Enthalpy of Combustion
    The enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned completely in oxygen under standard conditions.
  • Bomb Calorimeter
    A device used for measuring the heat released during combustion reactions at constant volume.
  • Constant Volume Calorimetry
    A method where the volume remains fixed during a reaction, ensuring no expansion occurs in the calorimeter.
  • Exothermic Process
    A reaction that releases heat, resulting in a negative enthalpy change.
  • Calorimeter's Heat Capacity
    The amount of heat required to raise the temperature of the calorimeter by one degree Celsius.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference in temperature measured before and after a reaction in the calorimeter.
  • Combustible Sample
    The substance placed in the calorimeter that undergoes combustion to release heat.
  • Fuses
    Wires in the bomb calorimeter that ignite the combustion reaction.
  • Thermometer
    An instrument used to measure the temperature change during the calorimetry process.
  • Stirrer
    A device used to evenly distribute heat throughout the water in the calorimeter.
  • Standard Enthalpy of Combustion
    The enthalpy change when one mole of a substance is burned in excess oxygen at standard conditions.
  • Heat Lost
    The amount of heat released by the reaction, calculated as negative in exothermic processes.
  • Heat Gained
    The amount of heat absorbed by the calorimeter and water, equal to the heat lost by the reaction.
  • MCAT
    A formula representing the heat gained by a substance, where M is mass, C is specific heat, and T is temperature change.