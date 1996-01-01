Constant-Volume Calorimetry quiz #1 Flashcards

Compare the calorimeter that you built in a typical laboratory experiment to a bomb calorimeter. How are they similar and different?

Both types of calorimeters are used to measure the heat released during chemical reactions, but a bomb calorimeter is specifically designed for combustion reactions and operates at constant volume. It consists of a sealed steel container (the 'bomb') that prevents expansion during combustion, ensuring accurate measurement of heat released. The bomb calorimeter also includes features like ignition wires, a thermometer, and a stirrer to evenly distribute heat in the surrounding water. In contrast, a simple laboratory calorimeter (such as a coffee-cup calorimeter) is usually not sealed, operates at constant pressure, and is less robust, making it unsuitable for reactions that produce gases or require high containment. The bomb calorimeter provides more precise measurements for exothermic reactions, especially combustion, due to its controlled environment and constant volume.