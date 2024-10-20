Conversion Factors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conversion Factor A ratio or fraction that relates two different units, essential for dimensional analysis.

Dimensional Analysis A method in chemistry for solving complex word problems by isolating a particular unit.

Length A measurement of distance, commonly converted using factors like 1 inch = 2.54 cm.

Volume A measurement of space, with conversions such as 1 liter = 1.057 quarts.

Mass A measurement of matter, often converted using factors like 1 kilogram = 2.205 pounds.

Inch A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.

Centimeter A unit of length in the metric system, often used in conversion with inches.

Mile A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 5280 feet.

Liter A unit of volume in the metric system, equivalent to 1.057 quarts.

Gallon A unit of volume in the imperial system, equivalent to 3.785 liters.

Kilogram A unit of mass in the metric system, equivalent to 2.205 pounds.

Pound A unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 453.59 grams.

Yard A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 3 feet.

Ounce A unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 28.35 grams.