Conversion Factors definitions Flashcards

Conversion Factors definitions
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio or fraction that relates two different units, essential for dimensional analysis.
  • Dimensional Analysis
    A method in chemistry for solving complex word problems by isolating a particular unit.
  • Length
    A measurement of distance, commonly converted using factors like 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
  • Volume
    A measurement of space, with conversions such as 1 liter = 1.057 quarts.
  • Mass
    A measurement of matter, often converted using factors like 1 kilogram = 2.205 pounds.
  • Inch
    A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.
  • Centimeter
    A unit of length in the metric system, often used in conversion with inches.
  • Mile
    A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 5280 feet.
  • Liter
    A unit of volume in the metric system, equivalent to 1.057 quarts.
  • Gallon
    A unit of volume in the imperial system, equivalent to 3.785 liters.
  • Kilogram
    A unit of mass in the metric system, equivalent to 2.205 pounds.
  • Pound
    A unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 453.59 grams.
  • Yard
    A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 3 feet.
  • Ounce
    A unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 28.35 grams.
  • Milliliter
    A unit of volume in the metric system, equivalent to 1 cubic centimeter.