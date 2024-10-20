Conversion Factors definitions Flashcards
Conversion Factors definitions
- Conversion FactorA ratio or fraction that relates two different units, essential for dimensional analysis.
- Dimensional AnalysisA method in chemistry for solving complex word problems by isolating a particular unit.
- LengthA measurement of distance, commonly converted using factors like 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
- VolumeA measurement of space, with conversions such as 1 liter = 1.057 quarts.
- MassA measurement of matter, often converted using factors like 1 kilogram = 2.205 pounds.
- InchA unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.
- CentimeterA unit of length in the metric system, often used in conversion with inches.
- MileA unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 5280 feet.
- LiterA unit of volume in the metric system, equivalent to 1.057 quarts.
- GallonA unit of volume in the imperial system, equivalent to 3.785 liters.
- KilogramA unit of mass in the metric system, equivalent to 2.205 pounds.
- PoundA unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 453.59 grams.
- YardA unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 3 feet.
- OunceA unit of mass in the imperial system, equivalent to 28.35 grams.
- MilliliterA unit of volume in the metric system, equivalent to 1 cubic centimeter.