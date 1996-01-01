Conversion Factors quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for converting degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit? The formula is: °F = (°C × 9/5) + 32.

How many deciliters are in 2 liters? There are 20 deciliters in 2 liters (1 L = 10 dL).

How many gallons are in 42 liters? 42 liters is approximately 11.1 gallons (1 gallon = 3.785 L).

What conversion factor(s) can you use to convert nanograms (ng) to milligrams (mg)? Use 1 mg = 1,000,000 ng or 1 ng = 1 × 10⁻⁶ mg.

An extra-strength aspirin contains 0.500 g of aspirin. How many grains is this? (1 grain = 64.8 mg) 0.500 g = 500 mg; 500 mg ÷ 64.8 mg/grain ≈ 7.72 grains.

How many centimeters are in 0.129 meters? There are 12.9 centimeters in 0.129 meters (1 m = 100 cm).