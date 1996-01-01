Conversion Factors quiz #1 Flashcards
Conversion Factors quiz #1
What is the formula for converting degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit?
The formula is: °F = (°C × 9/5) + 32.How many deciliters are in 2 liters?
There are 20 deciliters in 2 liters (1 L = 10 dL).How many gallons are in 42 liters?
42 liters is approximately 11.1 gallons (1 gallon = 3.785 L).What conversion factor(s) can you use to convert nanograms (ng) to milligrams (mg)?
Use 1 mg = 1,000,000 ng or 1 ng = 1 × 10⁻⁶ mg.An extra-strength aspirin contains 0.500 g of aspirin. How many grains is this? (1 grain = 64.8 mg)
0.500 g = 500 mg; 500 mg ÷ 64.8 mg/grain ≈ 7.72 grains.How many centimeters are in 0.129 meters?
There are 12.9 centimeters in 0.129 meters (1 m = 100 cm).A density of 2.5 g/mL can be written as which conversion factors?
2.5 g/1 mL or 1 mL/2.5 g.How can a 20.0% (m/v) solution be written as a conversion factor?
20.0 g solute/100 mL solution or 100 mL solution/20.0 g solute.What is an equality and how is it used to write a conversion factor?
An equality shows two units are equivalent (e.g., 1 in = 2.54 cm) and is used to create conversion factors as ratios.Which of the following statements is true? 1 ml = 1 g, 1 g = 1 cm, 1 g = 1 oz, 1 ml = 1 cm³
1 mL = 1 cm³ is true.How many grams are in 1 pound?
There are 453.59 grams in 1 pound.What must be done to the conversion factor when dealing with units that measure area?
Square the conversion factor (e.g., (1 in = 2.54 cm)² for area).How many grams are in 1000 milligrams?
There is 1 gram in 1000 milligrams (1 g = 1000 mg).Three apothecary ounces are approximately equal to how many milliliters?
3 oz × 29.57 mL/oz ≈ 88.7 mL.Which conversion requires multiplication? Use the metric table to help answer the question.
Converting from a larger unit to a smaller unit (e.g., liters to milliliters) requires multiplication.How many cubic centimeters are in 55 milliliters?
There are 55 cubic centimeters in 55 milliliters (1 mL = 1 cm³).458 kJ is equivalent to how many calories (cal)?
458 kJ × 1000 J/kJ ÷ 4.184 J/cal ≈ 109,500 cal.A can contains 24 oz of tomato sauce. How many grams does the can contain?
24 oz × 28.35 g/oz ≈ 680.4 g.A resident is on a 1650 mL fluid restriction each day. This is equivalent to how many ounces?
1650 mL ÷ 29.57 mL/oz ≈ 55.8 oz.Which conversion factor would best fit in the space labeled 'b' in this diagram?
The appropriate conversion factor depends on the units involved; for example, if converting grams to milligrams, use 1 g = 1000 mg.How is a volume of 1.25 liters expressed in milliliters?
1.25 L × 1000 mL/L = 1250 mL.How many kilograms are in 12,980 grams?
12,980 g ÷ 1000 g/kg = 12.98 kg.How many kilograms are in 30.4 pounds?
30.4 lb ÷ 2.205 lb/kg ≈ 13.8 kg.How many milliliters are in 12.34 liters?
12.34 L × 1000 mL/L = 12,340 mL.How many joules are there in 30.0 kilocalories? (1 cal = 4.184 J)
30.0 kcal × 1000 cal/kcal × 4.184 J/cal = 125,520 J.What is the correct conversion factor to convert kilograms (kg) to milligrams (mg)?
1 kg = 1,000,000 mg.What conversion factor(s) can you use to convert grams (g) to micrograms (μg)?
1 g = 1,000,000 μg.How many kilojoules are equal to 1478 calories?
1478 cal × 4.184 J/cal ÷ 1000 J/kJ ≈ 6.18 kJ.How many gallons are in 128 ounces?
128 oz ÷ 128 oz/gallon = 1 gallon.How many cups are in 200 grams?
200 g ÷ 236.6 g/cup ≈ 0.85 cups (using water as reference).What is 36.5°C in Fahrenheit?
36.5°C × 9/5 + 32 = 97.7°F.Convert 50°C to Fahrenheit using the formula C = (F – 32) × 5/9.
50°C × 9/5 + 32 = 122°F.How many miles is 1500 meters?
1500 m ÷ 1609 m/mile ≈ 0.93 miles.How many teaspoons are in 5 grams?
5 g ÷ 4.93 g/tsp ≈ 1.01 tsp (using water as reference).How many cups dry are in 3 ounces?
3 oz ÷ 8 oz/cup = 0.375 cups.How many milliliters are in 0.5 milligrams?
Cannot convert mg to mL without knowing the substance's density or concentration.How many cups are in 12 ounces?
12 oz ÷ 8 oz/cup = 1.5 cups.How many miles per hour is 60 kilometers per hour?
60 km/h × 0.6214 mi/km ≈ 37.3 mph.How many tablespoons are in 30 milliliters?
30 mL ÷ 14.79 mL/tbsp ≈ 2.03 tbsp.How many pounds are in 71 kilograms?
71 kg × 2.205 lb/kg ≈ 156.6 lb.