Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions Flashcards

Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions

Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions
  • Coordination Number
    Indicates the number of ligands attached to a central metal cation in a coordination complex.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
  • Central Metal Cation
    The positively charged metal ion at the center of a coordination complex.
  • Linear Geometry
    A molecular shape formed when two ligands are attached to a central atom, creating a straight line.
  • Octahedral Geometry
    A molecular shape formed when six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.
  • Tetrahedral Geometry
    A molecular shape formed when four ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom, typical for d10 metals.
  • Square Planar Geometry
    A molecular shape formed when four ligands are arranged in a square plane around a central atom, typical for d8 metals.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons of an atom or molecule in atomic or molecular orbitals.
  • Complex Ion
    A charged species consisting of a central metal cation bonded to one or more ligands.
  • d10 Configuration
    An electron configuration where the d subshell is fully filled with 10 electrons, leading to tetrahedral geometry.
  • d8 Configuration
    An electron configuration where the d subshell has 8 electrons, leading to square planar geometry.