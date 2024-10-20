Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions Flashcards
Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions
- Coordination NumberIndicates the number of ligands attached to a central metal cation in a coordination complex.
- LigandAn ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
- Central Metal CationThe positively charged metal ion at the center of a coordination complex.
- Linear GeometryA molecular shape formed when two ligands are attached to a central atom, creating a straight line.
- Octahedral GeometryA molecular shape formed when six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.
- Tetrahedral GeometryA molecular shape formed when four ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom, typical for d10 metals.
- Square Planar GeometryA molecular shape formed when four ligands are arranged in a square plane around a central atom, typical for d8 metals.
- Electron ConfigurationThe distribution of electrons of an atom or molecule in atomic or molecular orbitals.
- Complex IonA charged species consisting of a central metal cation bonded to one or more ligands.
- d10 ConfigurationAn electron configuration where the d subshell is fully filled with 10 electrons, leading to tetrahedral geometry.
- d8 ConfigurationAn electron configuration where the d subshell has 8 electrons, leading to square planar geometry.