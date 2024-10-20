Coordination Numbers & Geometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Coordination Number Indicates the number of ligands attached to a central metal cation in a coordination complex.

Ligand An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.

Central Metal Cation The positively charged metal ion at the center of a coordination complex.

Linear Geometry A molecular shape formed when two ligands are attached to a central atom, creating a straight line.

Octahedral Geometry A molecular shape formed when six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.

Tetrahedral Geometry A molecular shape formed when four ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom, typical for d10 metals.

Square Planar Geometry A molecular shape formed when four ligands are arranged in a square plane around a central atom, typical for d8 metals.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons of an atom or molecule in atomic or molecular orbitals.

Complex Ion A charged species consisting of a central metal cation bonded to one or more ligands.

d10 Configuration An electron configuration where the d subshell is fully filled with 10 electrons, leading to tetrahedral geometry.