Coordination Numbers & Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Iron crystallizes in the body-centered cubic lattice. What is the coordination number for Fe in this structure?
In a body-centered cubic (bcc) lattice, the coordination number for Fe is 8.Lead crystallizes in the face-centered cubic lattice. What is the coordination number for Pb in this structure?
In a face-centered cubic (fcc) lattice, the coordination number for Pb is 12.Which geometries are common for coordination complexes with a coordination number of 4?
For a coordination number of 4, the common geometries are tetrahedral and square planar.What is the geometry of the complex ion [Cr(H₂O)₄Br₂]²⁺?
The complex ion [Cr(H₂O)₄Br₂]²⁺ has a coordination number of 6, so its geometry is octahedral.What geometry is expected for a coordination complex with a coordination number of 2?
A coordination complex with a coordination number of 2 will have a linear geometry.How does the electron configuration of the metal cation influence the geometry of a complex with coordination number 4?
If the metal cation ends in d10, the geometry is tetrahedral; if it ends in d8, the geometry is square planar.What is a memory tool to help remember the geometry for a coordination number of 2?
You can remember that 2 points make a straight line, so 2 ligands result in linear geometry.Why is the geometry for a coordination number of 6 called octahedral?
It is called octahedral because the six ligands are arranged at the corners of an octahedron around the central metal cation.What is the relationship between the number of ligands and the geometry of a coordination complex?
The number of ligands (coordination number) determines the geometry: 2 is linear, 4 is tetrahedral or square planar, and 6 is octahedral.Which electron configuration leads to a square planar geometry in coordination complexes with four ligands?
A metal cation with an electron configuration ending in d8 leads to a square planar geometry when it has four ligands.