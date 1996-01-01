Coordination Numbers & Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Coordination Numbers & Geometry quiz #1
  • Iron crystallizes in the body-centered cubic lattice. What is the coordination number for Fe in this structure?
    In a body-centered cubic (bcc) lattice, the coordination number for Fe is 8.
  • Lead crystallizes in the face-centered cubic lattice. What is the coordination number for Pb in this structure?
    In a face-centered cubic (fcc) lattice, the coordination number for Pb is 12.
  • Which geometries are common for coordination complexes with a coordination number of 4?
    For a coordination number of 4, the common geometries are tetrahedral and square planar.
  • What is the geometry of the complex ion [Cr(H₂O)₄Br₂]²⁺?
    The complex ion [Cr(H₂O)₄Br₂]²⁺ has a coordination number of 6, so its geometry is octahedral.
  • What geometry is expected for a coordination complex with a coordination number of 2?
    A coordination complex with a coordination number of 2 will have a linear geometry.
  • How does the electron configuration of the metal cation influence the geometry of a complex with coordination number 4?
    If the metal cation ends in d10, the geometry is tetrahedral; if it ends in d8, the geometry is square planar.
  • What is a memory tool to help remember the geometry for a coordination number of 2?
    You can remember that 2 points make a straight line, so 2 ligands result in linear geometry.
  • Why is the geometry for a coordination number of 6 called octahedral?
    It is called octahedral because the six ligands are arranged at the corners of an octahedron around the central metal cation.
  • What is the relationship between the number of ligands and the geometry of a coordination complex?
    The number of ligands (coordination number) determines the geometry: 2 is linear, 4 is tetrahedral or square planar, and 6 is octahedral.
  • Which electron configuration leads to a square planar geometry in coordination complexes with four ligands?
    A metal cation with an electron configuration ending in d8 leads to a square planar geometry when it has four ligands.