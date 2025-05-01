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What does 'degenerate' mean in the context of d orbitals? 'Degenerate' means that the d orbitals have the same energy. What happens to the five degenerate d orbitals in crystal field splitting? They are separated into two sets with different energies: one higher and one lower. What determines the pattern of d orbital splitting in a complex ion? The geometry of the complex ion determines the splitting pattern. In octahedral complexes, where are the strongest ligand interactions? The strongest ligand interactions are along the axes. Which d orbitals have the highest energy in an octahedral crystal field? The dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have the highest energy. Why do dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have higher energy in octahedral complexes? Because they are oriented along the axes where ligand interactions are strongest. Which d orbitals have lower energy in an octahedral crystal field? The dxy, dxz, and dyz orbitals have lower energy. Why do dxy, dxz, and dyz orbitals have lower energy in octahedral complexes? They are oriented between the axes, so they experience less interaction with ligands. What symbol is used to represent the energy difference between the two sets of d orbitals? The symbol 'Δ' (delta) is used to represent the crystal field splitting energy. What does the E set (or doublet) refer to in octahedral crystal field splitting? The E set refers to the two orbitals (dx²-y² and dz²) with higher energy. What does the T set (or triplet) refer to in octahedral crystal field splitting? The T set refers to the three orbitals (dxy, dxz, dyz) with lower energy. How many ligands are present in an octahedral complex? There are six ligands in an octahedral complex. What is the main consequence of crystal field splitting for transition metal complexes? It explains the electronic structure and properties of these complexes. In octahedral splitting, which orbitals are placed at the top of the energy diagram? The dx²-y² and dz² orbitals are placed at the top due to their higher energy. What is the relationship between ligand position and d orbital energy in octahedral complexes? Orbitals aligned with ligand positions (on the axes) have higher energy due to stronger interactions.
Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes quiz
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