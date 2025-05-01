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Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes quiz

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  • What does 'degenerate' mean in the context of d orbitals?
    'Degenerate' means that the d orbitals have the same energy.
  • What happens to the five degenerate d orbitals in crystal field splitting?
    They are separated into two sets with different energies: one higher and one lower.
  • What determines the pattern of d orbital splitting in a complex ion?
    The geometry of the complex ion determines the splitting pattern.
  • In octahedral complexes, where are the strongest ligand interactions?
    The strongest ligand interactions are along the axes.
  • Which d orbitals have the highest energy in an octahedral crystal field?
    The dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have the highest energy.
  • Why do dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have higher energy in octahedral complexes?
    Because they are oriented along the axes where ligand interactions are strongest.
  • Which d orbitals have lower energy in an octahedral crystal field?
    The dxy, dxz, and dyz orbitals have lower energy.
  • Why do dxy, dxz, and dyz orbitals have lower energy in octahedral complexes?
    They are oriented between the axes, so they experience less interaction with ligands.
  • What symbol is used to represent the energy difference between the two sets of d orbitals?
    The symbol 'Δ' (delta) is used to represent the crystal field splitting energy.
  • What does the E set (or doublet) refer to in octahedral crystal field splitting?
    The E set refers to the two orbitals (dx²-y² and dz²) with higher energy.
  • What does the T set (or triplet) refer to in octahedral crystal field splitting?
    The T set refers to the three orbitals (dxy, dxz, dyz) with lower energy.
  • How many ligands are present in an octahedral complex?
    There are six ligands in an octahedral complex.
  • What is the main consequence of crystal field splitting for transition metal complexes?
    It explains the electronic structure and properties of these complexes.
  • In octahedral splitting, which orbitals are placed at the top of the energy diagram?
    The dx²-y² and dz² orbitals are placed at the top due to their higher energy.
  • What is the relationship between ligand position and d orbital energy in octahedral complexes?
    Orbitals aligned with ligand positions (on the axes) have higher energy due to stronger interactions.