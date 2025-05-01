What does 'degenerate' mean in the context of d orbitals? 'Degenerate' means that the d orbitals have the same energy.

What happens to the five degenerate d orbitals in crystal field splitting? They are separated into two sets with different energies: one higher and one lower.

What determines the pattern of d orbital splitting in a complex ion? The geometry of the complex ion determines the splitting pattern.

In octahedral complexes, where are the strongest ligand interactions? The strongest ligand interactions are along the axes.

Which d orbitals have the highest energy in an octahedral crystal field? The dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have the highest energy.

Why do dx²-y² and dz² orbitals have higher energy in octahedral complexes? Because they are oriented along the axes where ligand interactions are strongest.