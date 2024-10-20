Crystal Field Theory Summary definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Crystal Field Theory Explains d-orbital splitting in metal complexes, affecting color and magnetism.

d-Orbitals Orbitals involved in bonding and splitting in metal complexes, influencing energy levels.

Tetrahedral Complex Complex with smallest splitting energy, where dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are higher in energy.

Octahedral Complex Complex with intermediate splitting, where dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are higher in energy.

Square Planar Complex Complex with largest splitting energy, where dx2-y2 orbital is at the highest energy.

Splitting Energy Energy difference between higher and lower d-orbital levels in a complex.

Ligands Molecules or ions that interact with metal orbitals, affecting their energy levels.

dxy Orbital Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral and square planar complexes.

dyz Orbital Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral complexes, lower in square planar.

dxz Orbital Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral complexes, lower in square planar.

dx2-y2 Orbital Orbital with highest energy in square planar and octahedral complexes.

dz2 Orbital Orbital with intermediate energy in square planar, higher in octahedral.

Axes Reference lines for orbital orientation, affecting interaction with ligands.

Energy Levels Relative energies of orbitals in a complex, influenced by ligand interactions.