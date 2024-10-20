Skip to main content
Crystal Field Theory Summary definitions Flashcards

  • Crystal Field Theory
    Explains d-orbital splitting in metal complexes, affecting color and magnetism.
  • d-Orbitals
    Orbitals involved in bonding and splitting in metal complexes, influencing energy levels.
  • Tetrahedral Complex
    Complex with smallest splitting energy, where dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals are higher in energy.
  • Octahedral Complex
    Complex with intermediate splitting, where dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals are higher in energy.
  • Square Planar Complex
    Complex with largest splitting energy, where dx2-y2 orbital is at the highest energy.
  • Splitting Energy
    Energy difference between higher and lower d-orbital levels in a complex.
  • Ligands
    Molecules or ions that interact with metal orbitals, affecting their energy levels.
  • dxy Orbital
    Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral and square planar complexes.
  • dyz Orbital
    Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral complexes, lower in square planar.
  • dxz Orbital
    Orbital with higher energy in tetrahedral complexes, lower in square planar.
  • dx2-y2 Orbital
    Orbital with highest energy in square planar and octahedral complexes.
  • dz2 Orbital
    Orbital with intermediate energy in square planar, higher in octahedral.
  • Axes
    Reference lines for orbital orientation, affecting interaction with ligands.
  • Energy Levels
    Relative energies of orbitals in a complex, influenced by ligand interactions.
  • Interaction
    Degree of overlap between orbitals and ligands, affecting energy and splitting.