24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Crystal Field Theory Summary
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Crystal Field Theory Summary
1
concept
The greatest ligand-orbital interactions result in the greatest increase in energy.
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Example
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
What is the correct order when the following complexes are arranged in ascending order of the Δ values?
i) [Mn(NO2)6]4– ii) [Ni(CN)4]2– iii) [Zn(OH)4]2–
A
i < ii < iii
B
ii < i < iii
C
ii < iii < i
D
iii < i < ii