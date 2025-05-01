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Which d orbitals in a tetrahedral complex experience the strongest ligand interactions? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals experience the strongest ligand interactions in a tetrahedral complex. What is the energy relationship between the dxy, dyz, dxz orbitals and the dx2-y2, dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals have higher energy than the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex. What notation is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals in tetrahedral complexes? The notation t2 is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals (dxy, dyz, dxz) in tetrahedral complexes. Which d orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory. How many orbitals are in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes? There are three orbitals in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes. How many orbitals are in the e set for tetrahedral complexes? There are two orbitals in the e set for tetrahedral complexes. What does the term 'delta' represent in crystal field theory? Delta represents the energy difference between the t2 and e sets of d orbitals in crystal field theory. Among tetrahedral, octahedral, and square planar complexes, which has the smallest crystal field splitting energy (delta)? Tetrahedral complexes have the smallest crystal field splitting energy (delta) among the three. Why do the dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals have higher energy in tetrahedral complexes? They have higher energy because they lie between the axes, where ligand interactions are strongest. Why do the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals have lower energy in tetrahedral complexes? They have lower energy because they lie along the axes, where ligand interactions are weaker. What is the significance of the t2 and e notations in tetrahedral crystal field diagrams? The t2 notation refers to the triplet set of higher-energy orbitals, and e refers to the pair of lower-energy orbitals. How does the arrangement of ligands in a tetrahedral complex affect the d orbital energies? Ligands interact most strongly between the axes, raising the energy of the dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals. What is the order of crystal field splitting energy (delta) from smallest to largest among tetrahedral, octahedral, and square planar complexes? The order is tetrahedral < octahedral < square planar. In a tetrahedral crystal field diagram, which set of orbitals is drawn higher in energy? The t2 set (dxy, dyz, dxz) is drawn higher in energy. What is the main difference in d orbital splitting between tetrahedral and octahedral complexes? In tetrahedral complexes, the t2 set is higher in energy, while in octahedral complexes, the eg set is higher.
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes quiz
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