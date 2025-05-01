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Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes quiz

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  • Which d orbitals in a tetrahedral complex experience the strongest ligand interactions?
    The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals experience the strongest ligand interactions in a tetrahedral complex.
  • What is the energy relationship between the dxy, dyz, dxz orbitals and the dx2-y2, dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex?
    The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals have higher energy than the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex.
  • What notation is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals in tetrahedral complexes?
    The notation t2 is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals (dxy, dyz, dxz) in tetrahedral complexes.
  • Which d orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory?
    The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory.
  • How many orbitals are in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes?
    There are three orbitals in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes.
  • How many orbitals are in the e set for tetrahedral complexes?
    There are two orbitals in the e set for tetrahedral complexes.
  • What does the term 'delta' represent in crystal field theory?
    Delta represents the energy difference between the t2 and e sets of d orbitals in crystal field theory.
  • Among tetrahedral, octahedral, and square planar complexes, which has the smallest crystal field splitting energy (delta)?
    Tetrahedral complexes have the smallest crystal field splitting energy (delta) among the three.
  • Why do the dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals have higher energy in tetrahedral complexes?
    They have higher energy because they lie between the axes, where ligand interactions are strongest.
  • Why do the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals have lower energy in tetrahedral complexes?
    They have lower energy because they lie along the axes, where ligand interactions are weaker.
  • What is the significance of the t2 and e notations in tetrahedral crystal field diagrams?
    The t2 notation refers to the triplet set of higher-energy orbitals, and e refers to the pair of lower-energy orbitals.
  • How does the arrangement of ligands in a tetrahedral complex affect the d orbital energies?
    Ligands interact most strongly between the axes, raising the energy of the dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals.
  • What is the order of crystal field splitting energy (delta) from smallest to largest among tetrahedral, octahedral, and square planar complexes?
    The order is tetrahedral < octahedral < square planar.
  • In a tetrahedral crystal field diagram, which set of orbitals is drawn higher in energy?
    The t2 set (dxy, dyz, dxz) is drawn higher in energy.
  • What is the main difference in d orbital splitting between tetrahedral and octahedral complexes?
    In tetrahedral complexes, the t2 set is higher in energy, while in octahedral complexes, the eg set is higher.