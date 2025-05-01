Which d orbitals in a tetrahedral complex experience the strongest ligand interactions? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals experience the strongest ligand interactions in a tetrahedral complex.

What is the energy relationship between the dxy, dyz, dxz orbitals and the dx2-y2, dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex? The dxy, dyz, and dxz orbitals have higher energy than the dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals in a tetrahedral complex.

What notation is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals in tetrahedral complexes? The notation t2 is used for the set of three higher-energy d orbitals (dxy, dyz, dxz) in tetrahedral complexes.

Which d orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory? The dx2-y2 and dz2 orbitals form the e set in tetrahedral crystal field theory.

How many orbitals are in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes? There are three orbitals in the t2 set for tetrahedral complexes.

How many orbitals are in the e set for tetrahedral complexes? There are two orbitals in the e set for tetrahedral complexes.