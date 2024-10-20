Skip to main content
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

  • Tetrahedral Complex
    A molecular structure where four ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
  • d Orbital
    A type of atomic orbital with specific shapes and orientations, crucial in transition metal chemistry.
  • dxy Orbital
    A d orbital oriented between the x and y axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.
  • dyz Orbital
    A d orbital oriented between the y and z axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.
  • dxz Orbital
    A d orbital oriented between the x and z axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.
  • dx2-y2 Orbital
    A d orbital oriented along the x and y axes, experiencing weaker ligand interactions.
  • dz2 Orbital
    A d orbital oriented along the z axis, experiencing weaker ligand interactions.
  • Triplet Set
    A group of three orbitals with the highest energy in a tetrahedral complex.
  • Pair Set
    A group of two orbitals with lower energy in a tetrahedral complex.
  • Crystal Field Splitting
    The energy difference between sets of d orbitals in a coordination complex.
  • Delta
    The symbol representing the energy difference between d orbital sets in a complex.
  • Octahedral Complex
    A molecular structure where six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.
  • Square Planar Complex
    A molecular structure where four ligands are arranged in a square around a central atom.
  • Crystal Field Diagram
    A visual representation of the energy levels of d orbitals in a coordination complex.