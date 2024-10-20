Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tetrahedral Complex A molecular structure where four ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.

Ligand An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.

d Orbital A type of atomic orbital with specific shapes and orientations, crucial in transition metal chemistry.

dxy Orbital A d orbital oriented between the x and y axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.

dyz Orbital A d orbital oriented between the y and z axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.

dxz Orbital A d orbital oriented between the x and z axes, experiencing strong ligand interactions.

dx2-y2 Orbital A d orbital oriented along the x and y axes, experiencing weaker ligand interactions.

dz2 Orbital A d orbital oriented along the z axis, experiencing weaker ligand interactions.

Triplet Set A group of three orbitals with the highest energy in a tetrahedral complex.

Pair Set A group of two orbitals with lower energy in a tetrahedral complex.

Crystal Field Splitting The energy difference between sets of d orbitals in a coordination complex.

Delta The symbol representing the energy difference between d orbital sets in a complex.

Octahedral Complex A molecular structure where six ligands are symmetrically arranged around a central atom.

Square Planar Complex A molecular structure where four ligands are arranged in a square around a central atom.