Density of Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards

Density Ratio of mass to volume, crucial for understanding material properties.

Sphere A 3D object with all points equidistant from the center, defined by its radius.

Cube A 3D object with six equal square faces, defined by its edge length.

Cylinder A 3D object with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a 3D object, calculated using specific formulas.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, often measured in grams or kilograms.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a sphere or circular base of a cylinder.

Edge Length The length of a side of a cube, used to calculate its volume.

Height The perpendicular distance between the bases of a cylinder.