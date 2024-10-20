Density of Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards
Density of Geometric Objects definitions
- DensityRatio of mass to volume, crucial for understanding material properties.
- SphereA 3D object with all points equidistant from the center, defined by its radius.
- CubeA 3D object with six equal square faces, defined by its edge length.
- CylinderA 3D object with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a 3D object, calculated using specific formulas.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, often measured in grams or kilograms.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a sphere or circular base of a cylinder.
- Edge LengthThe length of a side of a cube, used to calculate its volume.
- HeightThe perpendicular distance between the bases of a cylinder.
- PiA mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159, used in volume calculations.