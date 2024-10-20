Skip to main content
Density of Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards

Density of Geometric Objects definitions
  • Density
    Ratio of mass to volume, crucial for understanding material properties.
  • Sphere
    A 3D object with all points equidistant from the center, defined by its radius.
  • Cube
    A 3D object with six equal square faces, defined by its edge length.
  • Cylinder
    A 3D object with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a 3D object, calculated using specific formulas.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, often measured in grams or kilograms.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a sphere or circular base of a cylinder.
  • Edge Length
    The length of a side of a cube, used to calculate its volume.
  • Height
    The perpendicular distance between the bases of a cylinder.
  • Pi
    A mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159, used in volume calculations.