Dilutions definitions Flashcards

Dilutions definitions
Dilutions definitions
- DilutionThe process of adding solvent to a solution to decrease its concentration.
- SolventA substance, often water, used to dissolve a solute, forming a solution.
- Stock SolutionA concentrated solution that can be diluted for various laboratory uses.
- ConcentrationThe amount of solute present in a given volume of solution.
- MolarityA measure of concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
- M1The molarity of a solution before dilution, representing higher concentration.
- V1The initial volume of a solution before any solvent is added.
- M2The molarity of a solution after dilution, representing lower concentration.
- V2The final volume of a solution after solvent has been added.
- EquationM1V1=M2V2, describes the relationship between concentrations and volumes before and after dilution.
- SoluteThe substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
- VolumeThe amount of space that a substance or object occupies.