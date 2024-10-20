Dilutions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Dilution The process of adding solvent to a solution to decrease its concentration.

Solvent A substance, often water, used to dissolve a solute, forming a solution.

Stock Solution A concentrated solution that can be diluted for various laboratory uses.

Concentration The amount of solute present in a given volume of solution.

Molarity A measure of concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

M1 The molarity of a solution before dilution, representing higher concentration.

V1 The initial volume of a solution before any solvent is added.

M2 The molarity of a solution after dilution, representing lower concentration.

V2 The final volume of a solution after solvent has been added.

Equation M1V1=M2V2, describes the relationship between concentrations and volumes before and after dilution.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.