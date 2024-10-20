Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dilutions definitions Flashcards

Back
Dilutions definitions
1/12
  • Dilution
    The process of adding solvent to a solution to decrease its concentration.
  • Solvent
    A substance, often water, used to dissolve a solute, forming a solution.
  • Stock Solution
    A concentrated solution that can be diluted for various laboratory uses.
  • Concentration
    The amount of solute present in a given volume of solution.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • M1
    The molarity of a solution before dilution, representing higher concentration.
  • V1
    The initial volume of a solution before any solvent is added.
  • M2
    The molarity of a solution after dilution, representing lower concentration.
  • V2
    The final volume of a solution after solvent has been added.
  • Equation
    M1V1=M2V2, describes the relationship between concentrations and volumes before and after dilution.
  • Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
  • Volume
    The amount of space that a substance or object occupies.