Dilutions
In Dilutions, a solvent (usually water) is added to a concentrated solution.
Dilutions Example 1
Dilutions Example 2
To what final volume would 100 mL of 5.0 M KCl have to be diluted in order to make a solution that is 0.54 M KCl?
If 880 mL of water is added to 125.0 mL of a 0.770 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity?
A student prepared a stock solution by dissolving 25.00 g of NaOH in enough water to make 150.0 mL solution. The student took 20.0 mL of the stock solution and diluted it with enough water to make 250.0 mL solution. Finally taking 75.0 mL of that solution and dissolving it in water to make 500 mL solution. What is the concentration of NaOH for this final solution? (MW of NaOH:40.00 g/mol).
