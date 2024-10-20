Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dilutions quiz Flashcards

Dilutions quiz
1/10
  • What is the main purpose of creating serial dilutions of a stock solution?
    The main purpose is to systematically reduce the concentration of a stock solution to achieve a desired concentration for experimental use.
  • What is the purpose of a serial dilution?
    The purpose of a serial dilution is to create a series of solutions with progressively lower concentrations from a concentrated stock solution.
  • Why would you perform a serial dilution?
    Serial dilutions are performed to obtain a range of concentrations for experiments, ensuring precision and accuracy in measurements.
  • Why is it necessary to dilute a culture when plating bacteria for a counting experiment?
    Diluting a culture is necessary to ensure that the bacteria are spread out enough to be counted accurately, preventing overcrowding on the plates.
  • Why are water samples diluted before counting bacteria?
    Water samples are diluted to reduce the concentration of bacteria, making it easier to count individual colonies without overlap.
  • What does the equation M1V1=M2V2 represent in the context of dilutions?
    The equation represents the relationship between the initial and final concentrations and volumes of a solution during dilution.
  • How does the color change indicate a successful dilution?
    A successful dilution is indicated by a lighter color, showing a decrease in concentration of the solute.
  • What happens to the molarity of a solution after dilution?
    The molarity decreases after dilution, as the concentration of the solute is reduced.
  • What is a stock solution in the context of dilutions?
    A stock solution is a concentrated solution that is diluted to achieve a lower concentration for laboratory use.
  • How is the final volume (V2) calculated in a dilution process?
    The final volume (V2) is calculated by adding the initial volume (V1) to the volume of solvent added.