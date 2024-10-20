Dilutions quiz Flashcards
Dilutions quiz
What is the main purpose of creating serial dilutions of a stock solution?
The main purpose is to systematically reduce the concentration of a stock solution to achieve a desired concentration for experimental use.What is the purpose of a serial dilution?
The purpose of a serial dilution is to create a series of solutions with progressively lower concentrations from a concentrated stock solution.Why would you perform a serial dilution?
Serial dilutions are performed to obtain a range of concentrations for experiments, ensuring precision and accuracy in measurements.Why is it necessary to dilute a culture when plating bacteria for a counting experiment?
Diluting a culture is necessary to ensure that the bacteria are spread out enough to be counted accurately, preventing overcrowding on the plates.Why are water samples diluted before counting bacteria?
Water samples are diluted to reduce the concentration of bacteria, making it easier to count individual colonies without overlap.What does the equation M1V1=M2V2 represent in the context of dilutions?
The equation represents the relationship between the initial and final concentrations and volumes of a solution during dilution.How does the color change indicate a successful dilution?
A successful dilution is indicated by a lighter color, showing a decrease in concentration of the solute.What happens to the molarity of a solution after dilution?
The molarity decreases after dilution, as the concentration of the solute is reduced.What is a stock solution in the context of dilutions?
A stock solution is a concentrated solution that is diluted to achieve a lower concentration for laboratory use.How is the final volume (V2) calculated in a dilution process?
The final volume (V2) is calculated by adding the initial volume (V1) to the volume of solvent added.