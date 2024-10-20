Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards
Back
Dimensional Analysis definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Dimensional AnalysisA method to convert units using conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.
- Conversion FactorA ratio used to convert a quantity from one unit to another by canceling out units.
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, determined by the least precise measurement.
- Metric PrefixA prefix that represents a specific power of ten, used to simplify metric unit conversions.
- Given AmountThe initial quantity or measurement that is to be converted in dimensional analysis.
- End AmountThe final quantity or measurement obtained after conversion in dimensional analysis.
- InchesA unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.
- CentimetersA unit of length in the metric system, equal to one hundredth of a meter.
- HoursA unit of time equal to 60 minutes, used in time conversions.
- DaysA unit of time representing a full rotation of the Earth, typically 24 hours.
- YearsA unit of time based on Earth's orbit around the Sun, approximately 365 days.
- MinutesA unit of time equal to 60 seconds, often used in time conversions.
- CalculatorA device or software used to perform mathematical calculations, crucial for complex conversions.
- PrecisionThe degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
- AccuracyThe closeness of a measured value to a standard or known value, influenced by significant figures.