Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards

Dimensional Analysis A method to convert units using conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.

Conversion Factor A ratio used to convert a quantity from one unit to another by canceling out units.

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, determined by the least precise measurement.

Metric Prefix A prefix that represents a specific power of ten, used to simplify metric unit conversions.

Given Amount The initial quantity or measurement that is to be converted in dimensional analysis.

End Amount The final quantity or measurement obtained after conversion in dimensional analysis.

Inches A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.

Centimeters A unit of length in the metric system, equal to one hundredth of a meter.

Hours A unit of time equal to 60 minutes, used in time conversions.

Days A unit of time representing a full rotation of the Earth, typically 24 hours.

Years A unit of time based on Earth's orbit around the Sun, approximately 365 days.

Minutes A unit of time equal to 60 seconds, often used in time conversions.

Calculator A device or software used to perform mathematical calculations, crucial for complex conversions.

Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.