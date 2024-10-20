Skip to main content
Dimensional Analysis definitions Flashcards

Dimensional Analysis definitions
  • Dimensional Analysis
    A method to convert units using conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio used to convert a quantity from one unit to another by canceling out units.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, determined by the least precise measurement.
  • Metric Prefix
    A prefix that represents a specific power of ten, used to simplify metric unit conversions.
  • Given Amount
    The initial quantity or measurement that is to be converted in dimensional analysis.
  • End Amount
    The final quantity or measurement obtained after conversion in dimensional analysis.
  • Inches
    A unit of length in the imperial system, equivalent to 2.54 centimeters.
  • Centimeters
    A unit of length in the metric system, equal to one hundredth of a meter.
  • Hours
    A unit of time equal to 60 minutes, used in time conversions.
  • Days
    A unit of time representing a full rotation of the Earth, typically 24 hours.
  • Years
    A unit of time based on Earth's orbit around the Sun, approximately 365 days.
  • Minutes
    A unit of time equal to 60 seconds, often used in time conversions.
  • Calculator
    A device or software used to perform mathematical calculations, crucial for complex conversions.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
  • Accuracy
    The closeness of a measured value to a standard or known value, influenced by significant figures.