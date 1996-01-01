Dimensional Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is dimensional analysis used to convert units of measure? Dimensional analysis uses conversion factors to systematically cancel out unwanted units and isolate the desired unit, allowing you to convert from one unit to another accurately.

What mathematical operation is performed when converting from a smaller unit to a larger unit using dimensional analysis? When converting from a smaller unit to a larger unit, you divide by the conversion factor that relates the two units.

Which statements could be correct based on dimensional analysis? Correct statements include: units must cancel appropriately, conversion factors must relate the units, and the final answer should have the same number of significant figures as the initial given value.

The Earth formed 4.57 × 10^9 years ago. What is this time in seconds? 4.57 × 10^9 years × 365 days/year × 24 hours/day × 60 minutes/hour × 60 seconds/minute = 1.44 × 10^17 seconds (rounded to 3 significant figures).

The volume of a container is found to be 38.5 in³. What is the volume in units of cm³? 38.5 in³ × (2.54 cm/in)³ = 631 cm³ (rounded to 3 significant figures).

What is the significance of measuring 0.25 mL on a 1 mL syringe in terms of dimensional analysis? Measuring 0.25 mL on a 1 mL syringe demonstrates the use of dimensional analysis to accurately read and convert small liquid volumes, ensuring correct unit usage and significant figures.