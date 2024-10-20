Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group in the periodic table.

Dipole Moment The polarity in a bond due to a significant difference in electronegativity, indicated by a dipole arrow.

Polarity Unequal sharing of electrons between atoms in a bond, leading to partial charges.

Dipole Arrow A symbol pointing towards the more electronegative atom, indicating the direction of electron density.

Partial Charge A charge less than a full unit, indicated by δ+ or δ-, due to unequal electron sharing.

Nonpolar Covalent Bond A bond with equal electron sharing and no difference in electronegativity.

Polar Covalent Bond A bond with a difference in electronegativity between 0.5 and 1.7, resulting in partial charges.

Ionic Bond A bond with a difference in electronegativity greater than 1.7, involving full electron transfer.

Cation A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.

Pure Covalent Bond A bond with no difference in electronegativity, resulting in equal electron sharing.

Electron Cloud The region around an atom where its electrons are likely to be found.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements ordered by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.

Noble Gases Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity due to full electron shells.