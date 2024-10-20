Skip to main content
Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards

Dipole Moment definitions
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group in the periodic table.
  • Dipole Moment
    The polarity in a bond due to a significant difference in electronegativity, indicated by a dipole arrow.
  • Polarity
    Unequal sharing of electrons between atoms in a bond, leading to partial charges.
  • Dipole Arrow
    A symbol pointing towards the more electronegative atom, indicating the direction of electron density.
  • Partial Charge
    A charge less than a full unit, indicated by δ+ or δ-, due to unequal electron sharing.
  • Nonpolar Covalent Bond
    A bond with equal electron sharing and no difference in electronegativity.
  • Polar Covalent Bond
    A bond with a difference in electronegativity between 0.5 and 1.7, resulting in partial charges.
  • Ionic Bond
    A bond with a difference in electronegativity greater than 1.7, involving full electron transfer.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.
  • Pure Covalent Bond
    A bond with no difference in electronegativity, resulting in equal electron sharing.
  • Electron Cloud
    The region around an atom where its electrons are likely to be found.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements ordered by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity due to full electron shells.
  • Synthetically Formed Metals
    Metals created in laboratories, often unstable and lacking defined electronegativity values.