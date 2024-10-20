Dipole Moment definitions Flashcards
Dipole Moment definitions
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group in the periodic table.
- Dipole MomentThe polarity in a bond due to a significant difference in electronegativity, indicated by a dipole arrow.
- PolarityUnequal sharing of electrons between atoms in a bond, leading to partial charges.
- Dipole ArrowA symbol pointing towards the more electronegative atom, indicating the direction of electron density.
- Partial ChargeA charge less than a full unit, indicated by δ+ or δ-, due to unequal electron sharing.
- Nonpolar Covalent BondA bond with equal electron sharing and no difference in electronegativity.
- Polar Covalent BondA bond with a difference in electronegativity between 0.5 and 1.7, resulting in partial charges.
- Ionic BondA bond with a difference in electronegativity greater than 1.7, involving full electron transfer.
- CationA positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.
- Pure Covalent BondA bond with no difference in electronegativity, resulting in equal electron sharing.
- Electron CloudThe region around an atom where its electrons are likely to be found.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements ordered by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.
- Noble GasesElements in group 18 of the periodic table, known for their lack of reactivity due to full electron shells.
- Synthetically Formed MetalsMetals created in laboratories, often unstable and lacking defined electronegativity values.