we're going to say that the difference and electro negativity ease between two elements can determine the type of chemical bond present we're going to say the greater the difference in electoral negativity in the greater the polarity of the bond. Now, if we take a look, we can see here that we have differences and electro negativity ease. If the difference is zero, that must mean they both have the same electro negativity value. We classify this as a pure Covalin Bond. Great example is too, bro means bonded together. They're sharing these electrons here in the center, and they're sharing them equally. So you have these equal arrows between them. Here. This shading represents their electron cloud their equal in size because again they're electro negative. Values are the same. They're sharing them perfectly. Now, once you start getting a little bit difference in electro negativity, we go into what we call a non polar Covalin bond. Here it has a difference between 0.1 and 0.4. If we take a look here. Carbon is slightly bigger in terms of its electron cloud because it's electro negative. Value is a little bit higher than hydrogen. It's 2.5 versus hydrogen is 2.1. We still have arrows, but notice that this arrow is slightly larger because the electrons belong a little bit more towards carbon side. Now, what you need to realize here is that pure Covalin is when there is no difference in electro negativity. But it is also classified as being non polar. Now, intermediate is when the differences between 0.5 and 1.7. Here we classify this as a polar Covalin bond. If we take a look here, we have chlorine and hydrogen, Remember, once were greater than 0.4 difference in electro negativity. That's significant. That means we're gonna be polar and with a polarity involved, we have dipole arrows. The dipole arrow always points towards theme or electro negative element. It's pointing towards cart on chlorine, which is more electro negative than hydrogen. Remember, chlorine is 30 Hydrogen is just 2.1. With the depo era. We have charges involved in this case, partial charges here. Corn will be partially negative. Hydrogen will be partially positive. Finally, if it's larger than 1.7 than it is an Ionic bond. Remember, Ionic bonds are bonds between a positive ion and a negative ion here. The difference is so large that the cat eye on his form because sodium actually hands over its electron to chlorine. Now here it also has a depot arrow. But it's much larger because the polarity is even greater here. This is another difference. Here is that whereas in polar Covalin we have partial charges in Ionic we have full charges, so this is fully negative and this is fully positive. And again, the arrow points towards the mawr electro negative element. So just remember the greater difference in electro negativity, the greater the polarity of the bond. These differences in polarity helped to classify different types of chemical bonds present.

Hide transcripts