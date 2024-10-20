Dipole Moment quiz Flashcards
Dipole Moment quiz
Which statement is true about the electrons in each polar bond of a water molecule?
In each polar bond of a water molecule, electrons are shared unequally, with the electrons being more attracted to the oxygen atom due to its higher electronegativity.Which end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge?
The hydrogen end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge.What does diploid mean?
The term 'diploid' is unrelated to chemistry and refers to a cell or organism having two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.Why does the oxygen atom of a water molecule have a partial negative charge?
The oxygen atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge because it is more electronegative than hydrogen, attracting the shared electrons more strongly.Why do the atoms of a water molecule have partial charges?
The atoms in a water molecule have partial charges due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen, leading to unequal sharing of electrons.Water is partially negative and partially positive. Molecules with partial charges are called what?
Molecules with partial charges are called polar molecules.What is diploid?
The term 'diploid' is unrelated to chemistry and refers to a cell or organism having two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.What causes the negative charge at one end of the molecule?
The negative charge at one end of a molecule is caused by the presence of a more electronegative atom, which attracts the shared electrons more strongly.Why do water molecules have a slightly positive and negative end?
Water molecules have a slightly positive and negative end due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen, resulting in a polar covalent bond.Which of the following covalent bonds has the largest dipole moment? A) H-F B) H-Cl C) H-Br D) H-I
A) H-F has the largest dipole moment because fluorine is the most electronegative element, creating the greatest difference in electronegativity.Why are both ends of each water molecule positive and the middle negative?
This statement is incorrect; in a water molecule, the oxygen atom is partially negative, and the hydrogen atoms are partially positive due to the difference in electronegativity.