Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dipole Moment quiz Flashcards

Dipole Moment quiz
1/11
  • Which statement is true about the electrons in each polar bond of a water molecule?
    In each polar bond of a water molecule, electrons are shared unequally, with the electrons being more attracted to the oxygen atom due to its higher electronegativity.
  • Which end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge?
    The hydrogen end of the water molecule has a slightly positive charge.
  • What does diploid mean?
    The term 'diploid' is unrelated to chemistry and refers to a cell or organism having two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
  • Why does the oxygen atom of a water molecule have a partial negative charge?
    The oxygen atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge because it is more electronegative than hydrogen, attracting the shared electrons more strongly.
  • Why do the atoms of a water molecule have partial charges?
    The atoms in a water molecule have partial charges due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen, leading to unequal sharing of electrons.
  • Water is partially negative and partially positive. Molecules with partial charges are called what?
    Molecules with partial charges are called polar molecules.
  • What is diploid?
    The term 'diploid' is unrelated to chemistry and refers to a cell or organism having two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
  • What causes the negative charge at one end of the molecule?
    The negative charge at one end of a molecule is caused by the presence of a more electronegative atom, which attracts the shared electrons more strongly.
  • Why do water molecules have a slightly positive and negative end?
    Water molecules have a slightly positive and negative end due to the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen, resulting in a polar covalent bond.
  • Which of the following covalent bonds has the largest dipole moment? A) H-F B) H-Cl C) H-Br D) H-I
    A) H-F has the largest dipole moment because fluorine is the most electronegative element, creating the greatest difference in electronegativity.
  • Why are both ends of each water molecule positive and the middle negative?
    This statement is incorrect; in a water molecule, the oxygen atom is partially negative, and the hydrogen atoms are partially positive due to the difference in electronegativity.