Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations definitions Flashcards

Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations definitions

Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations definitions
  • Diprotic Acid
    An acid capable of donating two protons or hydrogen ions per molecule in aqueous solutions.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    The only strong diprotic acid, fully dissociating its first proton in water.
  • HSO4-
    The bisulfate ion formed after sulfuric acid loses its first proton.
  • H3O+
    The hydronium ion formed when an acid donates a proton to water.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which an acid breaks down into ions in a solution.
  • K1
    The dissociation constant for the first proton of a diprotic acid.
  • K2
    The dissociation constant for the second proton of a diprotic acid.
  • Reversible Arrows
    Indicate a reaction where reactants partially convert to products.
  • Sulfate Ion
    The ion formed after sulfuric acid loses both of its protons.
  • pH
    A measure of the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.
  • Acidic Proton
    A hydrogen ion that an acid can donate in a reaction.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A solution in which water is the solvent.