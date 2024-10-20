Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Diprotic Acid An acid capable of donating two protons or hydrogen ions per molecule in aqueous solutions.

Sulfuric Acid The only strong diprotic acid, fully dissociating its first proton in water.

HSO4- The bisulfate ion formed after sulfuric acid loses its first proton.

H3O+ The hydronium ion formed when an acid donates a proton to water.

Dissociation The process by which an acid breaks down into ions in a solution.

K1 The dissociation constant for the first proton of a diprotic acid.

K2 The dissociation constant for the second proton of a diprotic acid.

Reversible Arrows Indicate a reaction where reactants partially convert to products.

Sulfate Ion The ion formed after sulfuric acid loses both of its protons.

pH A measure of the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.

Acidic Proton A hydrogen ion that an acid can donate in a reaction.