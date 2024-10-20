Effusion definitions Flashcards
Effusion definitions
- Mean Free PathAverage distance traveled by gas molecules between collisions in a container.
- EffusionEscape of gas molecules through a tiny pinhole, typically one at a time.
- DiffusionMovement of gas from high to low concentration, regardless of direction.
- Graham's LawStates that effusion rate is inversely proportional to the square root of molar mass.
- Molar MassMass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, affecting effusion rate.
- Gas MoleculesAtoms or molecules in constant motion, forming gases in a container.
- ConcentrationAmount of gas in a given volume, influencing diffusion direction.
- Rate of EffusionSpeed at which gas escapes through a pinhole, affected by molar mass.
- Non-reacting GasesGases that do not chemically interact, used in comparing effusion rates.
- ProportionalityRelationship between two quantities, either directly or inversely.