Effusion definitions Flashcards

Mean Free Path Average distance traveled by gas molecules between collisions in a container.

Effusion Escape of gas molecules through a tiny pinhole, typically one at a time.

Diffusion Movement of gas from high to low concentration, regardless of direction.

Graham's Law States that effusion rate is inversely proportional to the square root of molar mass.

Molar Mass Mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, affecting effusion rate.

Gas Molecules Atoms or molecules in constant motion, forming gases in a container.

Concentration Amount of gas in a given volume, influencing diffusion direction.

Rate of Effusion Speed at which gas escapes through a pinhole, affected by molar mass.

Non-reacting Gases Gases that do not chemically interact, used in comparing effusion rates.