Effusion definitions Flashcards

Effusion definitions
  • Mean Free Path
    Average distance traveled by gas molecules between collisions in a container.
  • Effusion
    Escape of gas molecules through a tiny pinhole, typically one at a time.
  • Diffusion
    Movement of gas from high to low concentration, regardless of direction.
  • Graham's Law
    States that effusion rate is inversely proportional to the square root of molar mass.
  • Molar Mass
    Mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, affecting effusion rate.
  • Gas Molecules
    Atoms or molecules in constant motion, forming gases in a container.
  • Concentration
    Amount of gas in a given volume, influencing diffusion direction.
  • Rate of Effusion
    Speed at which gas escapes through a pinhole, affected by molar mass.
  • Non-reacting Gases
    Gases that do not chemically interact, used in comparing effusion rates.
  • Proportionality
    Relationship between two quantities, either directly or inversely.