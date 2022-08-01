7. Gases
Effusion
Effusion is the escaping of gas molecules or atoms through a pinhole.


So when it comes to the state of matter, in terms of gasses realize that a gas that exists by itself. In fact, it's a collection of molecules or atoms that are in constant motion. And we're going to say with this collection of gaseous molecules or atoms, there's some terms that you need to keep in mind. We have mean free path fusion versus diffusion now mean free path. This is just the average distance traveled by gas molecules between their collisions. Remember gas molecules are very far apart and spread apart within a container, but they do come into contact with one another because they're bouncing around. They're going to interact. Now, a mean free path is just the distance between two gas particles before they collide when it comes to infusion and diffusion, there are some differences. Now here we have images for a fusion versus diffusion for a fusion. This is just the escape of gaseous molecules or gas molecules or atoms through a pinhole. So the opening is very small because this opening is very small. That means these gasses typically exit the container in a one by one fashion. Okay, it's not all of them coming out at once. It's one by one for diffusion though, diffusion is just the motion of a gas mixture from a high to low concentration. So this means a couple of different things. The gas molecules may not necessarily try to leave the container. Remember, they're going from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. If inside is high concentration, then the gas molecules will escape to go outside. But if outside is higher concentration, then some gas could actually go into the container. So that's a big difference from a fusion. In a fusion, you're only going out for diffusion. It's all based on concentration, you're always going to the area that has lower concentration, whether that's inside or outside the container, secondly, for diffusion, the opening is bigger and because this opening is bigger, more than one gas molecule can exit at a time or enter at a time. Okay, so those are the subtle differences between infusion and infusion. Remember, a gas particle doesn't exist by itself. It's a collection of gasses. There are other gasses around the vicinity. Okay, so keep this in mind when talking about the behavior of any particular gas that you may read about.

the rate of a fusion states that the rate of a gas is inversely proportional to the square of their mass. So that means rate of gas equals one over our square root of Mueller, Mass. But what exactly does that mean? Well, in simple terms, it means increasing the molar mass of a gas means that we're going to lower its speed and the lower it's rate. So basically the Maura gas particle or molecule ways than the slower it's going to move. So that's basically the idea behind the rate of a fusion.
Effusion Example 1
here, it says to rank the following in order of increasing rate of a fusion. Remember, we said that the higher the Mueller Mass than the lower the speed or rate of a gas. So here we take a look. Oates, who has to Oxygen's The combined mass would be 32 g per mole. P F five has one phosphorus and five florins. When you add them all up together, it gives you approximately 125.97 g per mole. Carbon dioxide weighs approximately 44.1 g per mole. When you add up with one carbon and the two oxygen's and then Zen in, if you look on the periodic table, it has a wait of approximately 131.29 g per mole. We want to do it in terms of increasing rate of a fusion, which means we're going to start out with the heaviest, which has the slowest rate all the way up to the lightest one, which has the highest rate. Alright, so who has the highest smaller mass or highest weight would be Xena? Xena would be the slowest in therefore lowest rate of a fusion, then we have P F five. Then we have CO two and then, 02 ways, the least out of everyone, so it would move the fastest. So this would be our order going from the slowest rate of a fusion to be highest rate of fusion based on their individual Mueller masses.

now grands lava fusion is used when comparing the rate of two different non reacting gasses. And we're going to say here that the effusion rate of a gas and it's time to travel are directly proportional. So let's say that we're dealing with gas is A and B. So gas A and gas be since rate and time are directly proportional, that means they'll be on the same level. So the rate of gas A is equal to the time of gas. A. The rate of gas B is equal to the time of gas be. But then remember when we talked about the rate of a fusion? The fusion rate of a gas and it's Moeller mass are inversely proportional, so that would mean that the rate of gas A is on top. Therefore, the molar mass of gas. They would have to be on the bottom than the rate of gas B is here on the bottom and therefore it smaller mass has to be here on top. So remember, when we're directly proportional, we're on the same level with one another, and when we're inversely proportional, one will be numerator and the other will be the denominator. Understanding these relationships are key to answering questions dealing with Graham's law of a fusion
Effusion Example 2
here. The example, Question says, calculate the ratio of the infusion rates of helium to methane. All right, so the first gas that's name represents our gas A and the second one will represent our gas. Be so here. We're going to say, rate off helium divided by the rate off methane. We were not given times for them, so we can't use time in terms of this question. But we know the identity of the gas is therefore we know they're Moeller masses. So this equals. Remember Right and Mueller master inversely proportional. So if the rate of helium is on the top than the molar, mass of helium has to be on the bottom because the rate of methane is on the bottom, the molar mass of methane has to be on top. Here we have one carbon and four hydrogen when you add all of their masses together from the periodic table, will get its mass as 16.42 g per mole for methane. When you look up the atomic massive healing on the periodic table, it's 4.3 g per mole for helium, So divide 16.42 by 4. and take the square root, and that gives us approximately 2. So this would be the ratio in terms of the rate of effusions for helium to methane. Now, what is this number telling us Well, what this number is telling us. It's telling us that helium moves twice as fast as methane, and this makes sense because helium weighs less. Remember, we said that the less you weigh, the faster you're going to be able to move as a gas because methane ways mawr, it makes sense. It's not gonna be able to move quite as fast as helium. So again, we're figuring out the rate of gas and a gas be whatever's discussed versus gas a sec. One is gas be the answer is telling us how much faster the top gas in this case helium is to methane
If H2 has an effusion rate that is 3.72 times faster than a gas, what is the identity of the unknown gas?
A
Cl2
B
CO2
C
N2O4
D
N2
E
O2
How many times faster will H2 gas pass through a pinhole into an area of vacuum than O2 gas?
A
32
B
2
C
2.5
D
4
E
8
It takes 6.3 minutes for 2.3 L argon to effuse through a semipermeable membrane. How long would it take for 2.3 L of chlorine gas to effuse under similar conditions?
A
8.4 mins
B
12.3 mins
C
15.3 mins
D
17.1 mins
E
21.5 mins
