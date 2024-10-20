Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Effusion quiz Flashcards

Effusion quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following is true about diffusion?
    Diffusion is the movement of gas from a region of high concentration to low concentration, regardless of the direction.
  • Which will have a faster diffusion rate: a lighter gas or a heavier gas?
    A lighter gas will have a faster diffusion rate because it moves more quickly than a heavier gas.
  • Which of the following solutes would move the fastest: helium, oxygen, or carbon dioxide?
    Helium would move the fastest because it has the lowest molar mass among the three gases.
  • Which of the following statements about diffusion is correct?
    Diffusion involves gas molecules moving from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • Which concentration gradient would result in a faster diffusion of oxygen: a steep gradient or a shallow gradient?
    A steep concentration gradient would result in a faster diffusion of oxygen.
  • What is the mean free path in the context of gas behavior?
    The mean free path is the average distance traveled by gas molecules between their collisions.
  • How does Graham's law of effusion relate to the molar mass of a gas?
    Graham's law states that the rate of effusion is inversely proportional to the square root of the gas's molar mass.
  • What is the primary difference between effusion and diffusion?
    Effusion is the escape of gas through a tiny pinhole, while diffusion is the movement of gas from high to low concentration.
  • How does the molar mass of a gas affect its effusion rate?
    A gas with a lower molar mass effuses more rapidly than a gas with a higher molar mass.
  • What happens to the speed of a gas as its molar mass increases?
    As the molar mass of a gas increases, its speed decreases.