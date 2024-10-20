Electrolytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electrolytes Substances that conduct electricity by forming ions in solution or when melted.

Strong Electrolytes Solutes that completely dissociate into ions in a solvent, including strong acids, bases, and soluble ionic compounds.

Weak Electrolytes Solutes that partially ionize in solution, including weak acids and bases.

Non-Electrolytes Compounds that do not ionize in solution, such as water, sugars, and alcohols.

Strong Acids Acids that fully dissociate in solution, including hydrochloric, hydrobromic, and sulfuric acids.

Strong Bases Compounds of Group 1A and 2A metals with hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide ions.

Weak Acids Acids not classified as strong, partially ionizing in solution.

Weak Bases Bases that partially ionize, including beryllium hydroxide and ammonium hydroxide.

Solubility Rules Guidelines to determine a compound's ability to dissolve and ionize in solution.

Hydroxide Ion Anion with the formula OH-, forming strong bases with certain metals.

Hydride Ion Anion with the formula H-, forming strong bases with certain metals.

Amide Ion Anion with the formula NH2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.

Oxide Ion Anion with the formula O2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.

Amines Compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.