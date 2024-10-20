Electrolytes definitions Flashcards
Back
Electrolytes definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- ElectrolytesSubstances that conduct electricity by forming ions in solution or when melted.
- Strong ElectrolytesSolutes that completely dissociate into ions in a solvent, including strong acids, bases, and soluble ionic compounds.
- Weak ElectrolytesSolutes that partially ionize in solution, including weak acids and bases.
- Non-ElectrolytesCompounds that do not ionize in solution, such as water, sugars, and alcohols.
- Strong AcidsAcids that fully dissociate in solution, including hydrochloric, hydrobromic, and sulfuric acids.
- Strong BasesCompounds of Group 1A and 2A metals with hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide ions.
- Weak AcidsAcids not classified as strong, partially ionizing in solution.
- Weak BasesBases that partially ionize, including beryllium hydroxide and ammonium hydroxide.
- Solubility RulesGuidelines to determine a compound's ability to dissolve and ionize in solution.
- Hydroxide IonAnion with the formula OH-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
- Hydride IonAnion with the formula H-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
- Amide IonAnion with the formula NH2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
- Oxide IonAnion with the formula O2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
- AminesCompounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
- AlcoholsCovalent compounds with carbon and hydrogen connected to OH, non-electrolytes.