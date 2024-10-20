Electrolytes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electrolytes definitions

Electrolytes definitions
  • Electrolytes
    Substances that conduct electricity by forming ions in solution or when melted.
  • Strong Electrolytes
    Solutes that completely dissociate into ions in a solvent, including strong acids, bases, and soluble ionic compounds.
  • Weak Electrolytes
    Solutes that partially ionize in solution, including weak acids and bases.
  • Non-Electrolytes
    Compounds that do not ionize in solution, such as water, sugars, and alcohols.
  • Strong Acids
    Acids that fully dissociate in solution, including hydrochloric, hydrobromic, and sulfuric acids.
  • Strong Bases
    Compounds of Group 1A and 2A metals with hydroxide, hydride, amide, or oxide ions.
  • Weak Acids
    Acids not classified as strong, partially ionizing in solution.
  • Weak Bases
    Bases that partially ionize, including beryllium hydroxide and ammonium hydroxide.
  • Solubility Rules
    Guidelines to determine a compound's ability to dissolve and ionize in solution.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Anion with the formula OH-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
  • Hydride Ion
    Anion with the formula H-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
  • Amide Ion
    Anion with the formula NH2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
  • Oxide Ion
    Anion with the formula O2-, forming strong bases with certain metals.
  • Amines
    Compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
  • Alcohols
    Covalent compounds with carbon and hydrogen connected to OH, non-electrolytes.