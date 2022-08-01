Skip to main content
General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Table of contents
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are compounds that can conduct electricity once they are dissolved in a solvent. 

Understanding Electrolytes

Whenever you add a solute to a solvent there are three possible outcomes:the solute dissolves completely, dissolves partially or doesn't dissolve at all into ions. 

1
concept

Categories of the Electrolytes

now electrolytes represent compounds that conduct electricity when entering their ionic forms when dissolved or melted. Now recall conductivity is a physical property that deals with the ability of electric current toe flow through a material. Now we have strong electrolytes, weak electrolytes and non electrolytes with strong electrolytes. We say they represent salutes that completely or totally dissolved in tow ions when placed in a solvent. So, for example, let's say we had a be solid here. If it were a strong electrolyte, it would break up 100% to give us a positive acquis. When you are an ion in solution, your acquis plus B minus acquis, we're gonna stay strong. Electrolytes are strong acids, strong basis and are soluble ionic compounds. Remember, we know are soluble ionic compounds from the Saudi ability rules. Now, if we take a look here, let's look at our strong acids first. For strong acids, we classify them either either as hallow acids try oxide acids or tetroxide acids. So our hallow acids that are strong, our hydrochloric acid, hydro bronek acid and hydro biotic acid here, if we look at the periodic table, we have our strong acids here, so we said that HCL is one HBR is one and h I is another try. Oxides mean they possess three oxygen's so caloric acid is H c l h b r 03 and h n So here notice that there's no h i 03 a child three does not constitute a strong acid. So here h n 03 would be a strong one. And then here we have HCL 03 and then we have HBR 03 And then here are Tetra oxides have four oxygen's involved. So this would be hcl 04 per bronek acid is H B R 04 per iota gas. It is h i 04 and then finally sulfuric acid which is h two s So placing them here on the periodic table we see the way that our strong acids shape different sections of the periodic table. So keep in mind, these are all these strong acids that exist for those of you will carry on into later, stronger or like more difficult chemistry's. These strong acids will make an appearance again, so keep them in mind when asked toe discuss questions dealing with strong assets

Strong Electrolytes break up into ions completely and are grouped into 3 categories:Strong Acids, Strong Bases and Soluble Ionic Compounds

2
example

Electrolytes Example 1

here, It says, provide the equation. One sulfuric acid dissolved in a solvent. So if your gas is a strong acid, so we're talking about is complete association. We're going to say here H two s and we're gonna break it up into its ions. It possesses two H plus acquis ions plus s 04 to minus acquis ion sulfate. Ion. So here we say, sulfuric acid will produce two H plus acquis plus s +04 to minus. When we get into later chapters on acid and based chemistry will learn further that this acid actually doesn't lose both hydrogen at the same time. H plus, it actually loses them in stages. But this early on in chemistry, just realize that overall, if this were to completely break up into ions, it would break up into two H plus ions and one sulfate ion
3
concept

Electrolytes Concept 2

here. We're going to say when a group one A and to a metals combined with the following an ions, they form strong bases. So the and ions include hydroxide ion which is O h minus hydride ion, which is h minus the, um I'd ion which is N h two minus and the oxide ion, which is o to minus the group one and two medals include we're gonna have here lithium sodium, potassium, rubidium and cesium. And then in group two way, we're gonna have calcium, strontium and barium. So it's just the ones that I have written in which will be the medals when they combined with these four negative ions will create a strong base. So here for hydroxide. So let's say I took lithium ion and hydroxide ion and then I took calcium ion and hydroxide ion. So remember, with charges, when the numbers are the same, they cancel out. So this would just be ally Ohh! Lithium hydroxide Here the numbers are different. There's a two here in a one here. So too would come here and one would come here. That, too, is for all of the calcium hydroxide, all of the hydroxide ions are the B C A O. H two Hi dry. So let's say I took an A plus and H minus here. The numbers are the same. So they just can't slot to give me an H, which is sodium hydride here. Let's say we had S r two plus and H minus one. So again, the numbers are different. When they're different, they crisscross. So to from here would come here and one from here would come here to give me strong to him hydride. Then we have a mind ion. So let's say we did potassium with NH two minus. That would give me potassium of mind here if we have barium with the, um I'd ion The numbers are different. So too would come here and one would come here. So this would be berry. Um um I'd so be a NH two parentheses, too. And then we have oxide. So let's say we did see us plus one in o to minus. The numbers are different. Soul. What happens? They crisscrossed One comes here to come here. So this would be see us 20 C. S c um oxide. And then let's say we had see a two plus and O to minus here. The numbers are the same soul. They don't crisscross, they just cancel out. So calcium oxide. So here we're just looking at different combinations off the medals that I have from groups one A and a.m. blue mixed with one of these negative ions. Doing that will form a strong base. Remember, As a result of being a strong base, you are a strong electrolyte.
4
Problem

Which of the following represents a strong base?

5
concept

Electrolytes Concept 3

here, we're going to say that weak electrolytes represents salutes that partially dissolve in tow. Ions when placed into salt, solve it. So here we have a be solid to show that it's a weak electrolyte. We used double sided arrows to show that not all of a B dissolves into ions so he would get a plus a quiz plus B minus a quiz. Very little of these islands would actually be forming because again, it's a weak electrolyte. We're gonna say here that weak electrolytes are either weak acids or weak bases now for weak acids. If an acid is not strong, then it is automatically going to be weak. So the strong acids that we examined earlier are the strong acids you need to remember if you see an acid and it's not one of those that we discussed by default, it is a weak acid, and therefore it is a weak electrolyte

Weak Electrolytes partially break up into ions and are grouped into 2 categories: Weak Acids and Weak Bases

6
example

Electrolytes Example 2

here, it says which of the fallen represents a week binary acid and therefore a weak electrolyte. So remember, Ah, binary acid does not possess oxygen so automatically all the ones with oxygen are out, so we have HCL and H C n. So they both represent binary acids because of the lack of oxygen. But the one that's a weak electrolyte would have to be the one that is also a weak acid. HCL is one of our strong acids, so it would be a strong electrolyte. So by default, H C n, which is hydro scion IQ acid, would be our week binary acid and therefore are weak electro it.
7
concept

Electrolytes Concept 4

So now week basis. We call these patterns for identification, so there are a bit different, so we're gonna have to just memorize them here. We're gonna say week bases include from group to a beryllium hydroxide and magnesium hydroxide. And then also we have ammonium hydroxide or neutral amines. Now, what exactly is it? I mean? Well, amine is ah, compound that contains Onley, nitrogen and hydrogen. For example. Ammonia isn't, I mean, which is an H three and in the mean could be a compound that contains carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen. So an example here would be methyl amine, which is C H three and H two. So these are two examples of a means they can have either just nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen. Now for non electrolytes, these don't break up at all when put into into a solvent. So they consist of molecular slash covalin compounds, so those are interchangeable that never dissolved into ions. So here we have a be solid, and when I throw it into water, it becomes surrounded by the water, so we'd say a B a quiz. Now, non electrolytes include water, sugars and alcohol's so sugars are compounds with the molecular formula of C N. H. Two n. H. 20 n. So glucose is an example of this because it's C six age 12. 06 Sucrose is also a sugar. It doesn't fit this formula exactly as nicely, but it's C 12 age 22 0 11. So what sugars at this point, these are the two most common ones that you would see. Alcohol is on the other hand, are Covalin compounds with CNH connected toa Ohh. So methanol is ch three connected to Ohh. And fennel is C six h five connected to Ohh. So in both, they have carbon and hydrogen and beginning and then they have the O. H following it up. Okay, so then the O. H. Here at the end. So again, water sugars and alcohols constitute non electrolytes. They don't break up at all within our solvent.

Non-Electrolytes do NOT break up into ions at all and are commonly referred to as molecular compounds

8
Problem

Which of the following represents a non-electrolyte? 


9
Problem

Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.


10
Problem

Which of the following statements is true?  


