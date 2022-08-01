Electrolytes
Electrolytes are compounds that can conduct electricity once they are dissolved in a solvent.
Whenever you add a solute to a solvent there are three possible outcomes:the solute dissolves completely, dissolves partially or doesn't dissolve at all into ions.
Categories of the Electrolytes
Strong Electrolytes break up into ions completely and are grouped into 3 categories:Strong Acids, Strong Bases and Soluble Ionic Compounds.
Electrolytes Example 1
Electrolytes Concept 2
Which of the following represents a strong base?
Electrolytes Concept 3
Weak Electrolytes partially break up into ions and are grouped into 2 categories: Weak Acids and Weak Bases.
Electrolytes Example 2
Electrolytes Concept 4
Non-Electrolytes do NOT break up into ions at all and are commonly referred to as molecular compounds.
Which of the following represents a non-electrolyte?
Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.
Which of the following statements is true?
- Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying dia...
- Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte...
- Refer to the figure to answer questions 4 and 5. The images are a molecular representation of three different ...
- Which of the following substances will produce a solution that does not conduct electricity when it dissolves ...
- Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the “electrolyte”) using ...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Electro...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) If yo...
- We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as s...
- When carbon dioxide dissolves in water, it is in equilibrium with carbonic acid H2CO3, which is a weak electr...
- When carbon dioxide dissolves in water, it is in equilibrium with carbonic acid H2CO3, which is a weak electro...
- Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride,...
- Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride,...
- Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride,...
- State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HF is...
- An aqueous solution of an unknown solute is tested with litmus paper and found to be acidic. The solution is w...
- Classify each of the following substances as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte in wate...
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA (A = X, Y, or Z), with surrounding water ...
- Assume that the electrical conductivity of a solution depends on the total concentration of dissolved ions and...
- The following aqueous solutions were tested with a light bulb conductivity apparatus, as shown in Figure 4.3. ...
- The following aqueous solutions were tested with a light bulb conductivity apparatus, as shown in Figure 4.3. ...
- Individual solutions of Ba(OH)2 and H2SO4 both conduct electricity, but the conductivity disappears when equal...
- A solution of HCl in water conducts electricity, but a solu-tion of HCl in chloroform, CHCl3, does not. What d...
- Classify each of the following substances as a strong electrolyte, weak electrolyte, or nonelectrolyte. (a) HB...
- Is it possible for a molecular substance to be a strong electrolyte? Explain.
- For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical c...
- Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH
- Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?