Electrolytes quiz Flashcards

Electrolytes quiz
Electrolytes quiz
Which of the following molecules would decrease the electrochemical gradient across a membrane: strong electrolytes, weak electrolytes, or non-electrolytes?
Non-electrolytes would decrease the electrochemical gradient across a membrane because they do not ionize and therefore do not contribute to the movement of ions across the membrane.What are strong electrolytes and how do they behave in solution?
Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions in solution, allowing them to conduct electricity efficiently.Name three examples of strong acids that are considered strong electrolytes.
Hydrochloric acid (HCl), sulfuric acid (H2SO4), and nitric acid (HNO3) are examples of strong acids that are strong electrolytes.What distinguishes weak electrolytes from strong electrolytes?
Weak electrolytes only partially ionize in solution, resulting in limited conductivity compared to strong electrolytes, which fully dissociate into ions.What are non-electrolytes and how do they behave in solution?
Non-electrolytes are substances that do not ionize in solution and therefore do not conduct electricity.Give an example of a non-electrolyte and explain why it does not conduct electricity.
Glucose is a non-electrolyte because it does not dissociate into ions in solution, thus it cannot conduct electricity.What are the characteristics of strong bases as strong electrolytes?
Strong bases, such as those formed by Group 1A and 2A metals with hydroxide ions, dissociate completely in solution, making them strong electrolytes.How can you identify a weak base among electrolytes?
Weak bases, such as beryllium hydroxide and ammonium hydroxide, only partially ionize in solution, indicating their weak electrolyte nature.What role do solubility rules play in determining the strength of an electrolyte?
Solubility rules help predict whether a compound will dissolve and ionize in solution, which is crucial for determining if it is a strong or weak electrolyte.What is the general formula for sugars, and why are they considered non-electrolytes?
Sugars generally have the formula CnH2nOn, and they are considered non-electrolytes because they do not ionize in solution.