Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions Flashcards
Back
Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Electromagnetic SpectrumA continuum of electromagnetic radiation with all wavelengths and frequencies, from radio waves to gamma rays.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters, decreasing from radio waves to gamma rays.
- FrequencyThe number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz, increasing from radio waves to gamma rays.
- Radio WavesElectromagnetic waves with the longest wavelength and lowest frequency, used in AM and FM radio.
- MicrowaveElectromagnetic waves with shorter wavelengths than radio waves, used in radar and cooking.
- InfraredElectromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light, experienced as heat.
- Visible Light SpectrumThe portion of the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye, ranging from 700 to 380 nanometers.
- UltravioletElectromagnetic radiation with wavelengths shorter than visible light, responsible for sunburn.
- X-raysHigh-energy electromagnetic waves used in medical imaging, with wavelengths shorter than ultraviolet.
- Gamma RaysElectromagnetic waves with the shortest wavelength and highest frequency, emitted by radioactive substances.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second, used to measure electromagnetic wave frequency.
- NanometerA unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths of visible light.
- ROYGBIVA mnemonic for the colors of the visible spectrum: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
- InfraredElectromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light, experienced as heat.
- MnemonicA memory aid, such as 'Large Root Martians Invented Very Unusual X-ray Guns' for the electromagnetic spectrum.