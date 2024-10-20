Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions
  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    A continuum of electromagnetic radiation with all wavelengths and frequencies, from radio waves to gamma rays.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters, decreasing from radio waves to gamma rays.
  • Frequency
    The number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz, increasing from radio waves to gamma rays.
  • Radio Waves
    Electromagnetic waves with the longest wavelength and lowest frequency, used in AM and FM radio.
  • Microwave
    Electromagnetic waves with shorter wavelengths than radio waves, used in radar and cooking.
  • Infrared
    Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light, experienced as heat.
  • Visible Light Spectrum
    The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye, ranging from 700 to 380 nanometers.
  • Ultraviolet
    Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths shorter than visible light, responsible for sunburn.
  • X-rays
    High-energy electromagnetic waves used in medical imaging, with wavelengths shorter than ultraviolet.
  • Gamma Rays
    Electromagnetic waves with the shortest wavelength and highest frequency, emitted by radioactive substances.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second, used to measure electromagnetic wave frequency.
  • Nanometer
    A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths of visible light.
  • ROYGBIV
    A mnemonic for the colors of the visible spectrum: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'Large Root Martians Invented Very Unusual X-ray Guns' for the electromagnetic spectrum.