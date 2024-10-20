Electromagnetic Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuum of electromagnetic radiation with all wavelengths and frequencies, from radio waves to gamma rays.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters, decreasing from radio waves to gamma rays.

Frequency The number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz, increasing from radio waves to gamma rays.

Radio Waves Electromagnetic waves with the longest wavelength and lowest frequency, used in AM and FM radio.

Microwave Electromagnetic waves with shorter wavelengths than radio waves, used in radar and cooking.

Infrared Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than visible light, experienced as heat.

Visible Light Spectrum The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum visible to the human eye, ranging from 700 to 380 nanometers.

Ultraviolet Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths shorter than visible light, responsible for sunburn.

X-rays High-energy electromagnetic waves used in medical imaging, with wavelengths shorter than ultraviolet.

Gamma Rays Electromagnetic waves with the shortest wavelength and highest frequency, emitted by radioactive substances.

Hertz The unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second, used to measure electromagnetic wave frequency.

Nanometer A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths of visible light.

ROYGBIV A mnemonic for the colors of the visible spectrum: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.

