Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz Flashcards

What is one type of light that can be used for photosynthesis?
Visible light, particularly red and blue wavelengths, can be used for photosynthesis.Which portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in photosynthesis?
The visible light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in photosynthesis.Which layer of the atmosphere absorbs significant amounts of ultraviolet light?
The ozone layer in the Earth's atmosphere absorbs significant amounts of ultraviolet light.Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum drives the photosynthetic process in plants?
Visible light, especially red and blue wavelengths, drives the photosynthetic process in plants.What type of solar radiation does ozone filter out?
Ozone filters out ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.What process accounts for the damaging effects of the sun's radiation?
Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause damage, such as skin cancer and other health issues.What part of our atmosphere absorbs UV radiation?
The ozone layer in the stratosphere absorbs UV radiation.Which type of radiation from Earth is the long-wave radiation absorbed by greenhouse gases?
Infrared radiation emitted from Earth is absorbed by greenhouse gases.What is the mnemonic to remember the order of the electromagnetic spectrum?
The mnemonic is 'Large Root Martians Invented Very Unusual X-ray Guns,' representing long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.What is the range of wavelengths for the visible light spectrum?
The visible light spectrum ranges from 700 nanometers (red light) to 380 nanometers (violet light).