Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz Flashcards

Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz
1/10
  • What is one type of light that can be used for photosynthesis?
    Visible light, particularly red and blue wavelengths, can be used for photosynthesis.
  • Which portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in photosynthesis?
    The visible light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in photosynthesis.
  • Which layer of the atmosphere absorbs significant amounts of ultraviolet light?
    The ozone layer in the Earth's atmosphere absorbs significant amounts of ultraviolet light.
  • Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum drives the photosynthetic process in plants?
    Visible light, especially red and blue wavelengths, drives the photosynthetic process in plants.
  • What type of solar radiation does ozone filter out?
    Ozone filters out ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
  • What process accounts for the damaging effects of the sun's radiation?
    Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause damage, such as skin cancer and other health issues.
  • What part of our atmosphere absorbs UV radiation?
    The ozone layer in the stratosphere absorbs UV radiation.
  • Which type of radiation from Earth is the long-wave radiation absorbed by greenhouse gases?
    Infrared radiation emitted from Earth is absorbed by greenhouse gases.
  • What is the mnemonic to remember the order of the electromagnetic spectrum?
    The mnemonic is 'Large Root Martians Invented Very Unusual X-ray Guns,' representing long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays.
  • What is the range of wavelengths for the visible light spectrum?
    The visible light spectrum ranges from 700 nanometers (red light) to 380 nanometers (violet light).