Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions Flashcards

Electron Capture A process where an unstable nucleus absorbs an electron, converting a proton into a neutron, reducing proton count.

Positron Emission A process where a proton transforms into a neutron, emitting a positron, reducing the proton count.

Proton A subatomic particle found in the nucleus with a positive charge, its number defines the element.

Neutron A subatomic particle in the nucleus with no charge, contributing to the atomic mass.

Positron An antiparticle of the electron with a positive charge and no mass number, emitted during positron emission.

Antiparticle A particle with the same mass as another particle but opposite charge, such as a positron to an electron.

Gamma Rays High-energy electromagnetic radiation emitted during particle annihilation, such as electron-positron collisions.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atomic nucleus, remains constant in nuclear reactions.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.

Xenon A noble gas element formed from cesium through electron capture or positron emission.

Cesium A chemical element that undergoes electron capture or positron emission to form xenon.