21. Nuclear Chemistry
Electron Capture & Positron Emission
1
concept
Electron Capture
1m
2
concept
Positron Emission
1m
3
example
Electron Capture & Positron Emission Example
2m
4
ProblemProblem
Provide a daughter nuclide when Rn-215 undergoes 2 sets of alpha decay and a positron emission.
A
B
C
D
5
ProblemProblem
Identify the missing species from the following nuclear reaction.
A
B
C
D