Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Transition Metals Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, known for having variable oxidation states.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.

Chromium A transition metal with atomic number 24, known for its electron configuration exception.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its position in the periodic table.

S Orbital A spherical electron orbital, capable of holding up to two electrons.

D Orbital A set of five orbitals in the d-block, each capable of holding two electrons.

Half-filled Orbitals A stable electron configuration where each orbital in a subshell has one electron.

Palladium A transition metal with a unique electron configuration, lacking electrons in its 5s orbital.

Niobium A transition metal with an electron configuration exception, promoting an electron to the d orbital.

Argon A noble gas used as a reference point in electron configurations for transition metals.

Krypton A noble gas used as a reference in electron configurations, preceding transition metals like Niobium.

Period 5 The fifth row of the periodic table, containing elements with notable electron configuration exceptions.

Group 5B A group in the periodic table containing transition metals with electron configuration exceptions.

Group 8B A group in the periodic table with transition metals exhibiting unique electron configurations.