Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions definitions

Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions definitions
  • Transition Metals
    Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, known for having variable oxidation states.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.
  • Chromium
    A transition metal with atomic number 24, known for its electron configuration exception.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its position in the periodic table.
  • S Orbital
    A spherical electron orbital, capable of holding up to two electrons.
  • D Orbital
    A set of five orbitals in the d-block, each capable of holding two electrons.
  • Half-filled Orbitals
    A stable electron configuration where each orbital in a subshell has one electron.
  • Palladium
    A transition metal with a unique electron configuration, lacking electrons in its 5s orbital.
  • Niobium
    A transition metal with an electron configuration exception, promoting an electron to the d orbital.
  • Argon
    A noble gas used as a reference point in electron configurations for transition metals.
  • Krypton
    A noble gas used as a reference in electron configurations, preceding transition metals like Niobium.
  • Period 5
    The fifth row of the periodic table, containing elements with notable electron configuration exceptions.
  • Group 5B
    A group in the periodic table containing transition metals with electron configuration exceptions.
  • Group 8B
    A group in the periodic table with transition metals exhibiting unique electron configurations.
  • Electron Promotion
    The process of moving an electron from a lower energy orbital to a higher one, often seen in exceptions.