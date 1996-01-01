24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
1
concept
Exceptions (I)
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Electron Configurations Of Transition Metals: Exceptions Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Provide a condensed electron configuration for Au atom and Au (III) ion.
A
Au: [Xe]6s24f145d9
Au3+: [Xe]6s24f145d6
Au3+: [Xe]6s24f145d6
B
Au: [Xe]6s24f145d10
Au3+: [Xe]4f145d9
Au3+: [Xe]4f145d9
C
Au: [Xe]6s14f145d10
Au3+: [Xe]4f145d8
Au3+: [Xe]4f145d8
D
Au: [Xe]6s14f145d10
Au3+: [Xe]6s14f145d7
Au3+: [Xe]6s14f145d7
4
concept
Exceptions (II)
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Electron Configurations Of Transition Metals: Exceptions Example
46s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Given the following electron configuration, determine the identity of ion with +2 charge.
A
Pd2+
B
Ru2+
C
Pb2+
D
Cd2+