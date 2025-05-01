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Electron Configurations of Transition Metals quiz

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  • Which block of the periodic table do transition metals occupy?
    Transition metals occupy the d block of the periodic table.
  • When forming cations, from which shell are electrons lost first in transition metals?
    Electrons are lost from the highest shell number first, based on the principal quantum number n.
  • What is the atomic number of titanium?
    Titanium has an atomic number of 22.
  • What is the condensed electron configuration of neutral titanium?
    The condensed electron configuration of titanium is [Ar] 4s2 3d2.
  • Which noble gas is used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium?
    Argon is the noble gas used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium.
  • According to Hund's rule, how are electrons filled in degenerate orbitals?
    Electrons are half-filled in degenerate orbitals first, with parallel spins.
  • How many electrons does neutral titanium have?
    Neutral titanium has 22 electrons.
  • How many electrons are removed to form Ti3+ from neutral titanium?
    Three electrons are removed to form Ti3+ from neutral titanium.
  • From which orbitals are electrons removed first when forming Ti3+?
    Electrons are removed first from the 4s orbital, then from the 3d orbital.
  • What is the condensed electron configuration for Ti3+?
    The condensed electron configuration for Ti3+ is [Ar] 3d1.
  • Why can the 4s orbital be omitted in the configuration for Ti3+?
    The 4s orbital can be omitted because it has no electrons left after ionization.
  • What principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins?
    The Pauli exclusion principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins.
  • What does the principal quantum number n represent?
    The principal quantum number n represents the shell number or energy level of an electron.
  • How do you determine the order of electron removal for transition metal cations?
    Electrons are removed from the orbital with the highest principal quantum number n first.
  • What is the general approach to writing electron configurations for transition metal cations?
    Write the configuration for the neutral atom, then remove electrons from the highest n orbitals first to match the cation's charge.