Back
Which block of the periodic table do transition metals occupy? Transition metals occupy the d block of the periodic table. When forming cations, from which shell are electrons lost first in transition metals? Electrons are lost from the highest shell number first, based on the principal quantum number n. What is the atomic number of titanium? Titanium has an atomic number of 22. What is the condensed electron configuration of neutral titanium? The condensed electron configuration of titanium is [Ar] 4s2 3d2. Which noble gas is used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium? Argon is the noble gas used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium. According to Hund's rule, how are electrons filled in degenerate orbitals? Electrons are half-filled in degenerate orbitals first, with parallel spins. How many electrons does neutral titanium have? Neutral titanium has 22 electrons. How many electrons are removed to form Ti3+ from neutral titanium? Three electrons are removed to form Ti3+ from neutral titanium. From which orbitals are electrons removed first when forming Ti3+? Electrons are removed first from the 4s orbital, then from the 3d orbital. What is the condensed electron configuration for Ti3+? The condensed electron configuration for Ti3+ is [Ar] 3d1. Why can the 4s orbital be omitted in the configuration for Ti3+? The 4s orbital can be omitted because it has no electrons left after ionization. What principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins? The Pauli exclusion principle states that electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins. What does the principal quantum number n represent? The principal quantum number n represents the shell number or energy level of an electron. How do you determine the order of electron removal for transition metal cations? Electrons are removed from the orbital with the highest principal quantum number n first. What is the general approach to writing electron configurations for transition metal cations? Write the configuration for the neutral atom, then remove electrons from the highest n orbitals first to match the cation's charge.
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
3 problems
Topic
Jules
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 1 of 3
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
LauraGarcia
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules