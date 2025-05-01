Which block of the periodic table do transition metals occupy? Transition metals occupy the d block of the periodic table.

When forming cations, from which shell are electrons lost first in transition metals? Electrons are lost from the highest shell number first, based on the principal quantum number n.

What is the atomic number of titanium? Titanium has an atomic number of 22.

What is the condensed electron configuration of neutral titanium? The condensed electron configuration of titanium is [Ar] 4s2 3d2.

Which noble gas is used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium? Argon is the noble gas used in the condensed electron configuration for titanium.

According to Hund's rule, how are electrons filled in degenerate orbitals? Electrons are half-filled in degenerate orbitals first, with parallel spins.