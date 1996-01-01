Electroplating quiz #1 Flashcards

In a certain electroplating process, gold is deposited onto an electrode. Describe the steps and calculations required to determine the mass of gold deposited if the current and time are known.

To determine the mass of gold deposited during electroplating when current and time are known: (1) Convert time to seconds; (2) Calculate total charge using Q = current (A) × time (s); (3) Use Faraday's constant (96,485 C/mol e⁻) to find moles of electrons transferred; (4) Use the balanced half-reaction to relate moles of electrons to moles of gold deposited; (5) Convert moles of gold to mass using gold's molar mass.