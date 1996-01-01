20. Electrochemistry
Electroplating
concept
Electrical Current (A)
example
Electroplating Example
concept
Electrochemical Stoichiometry
example
Electroplating Example
concept
Stoichiometric Chart and time.
example
Electroplating Example
Cu2+ is reduced to Cu(s) at an electrode. If a current of 1.25 A is passed for 72 hours, what mass of copper is deposited at the electrode? (MW of Cu: 63.55 g/mol)
91.5 g
55.8 g
83.1 g
110 g
A solution of Mn+5 is used to plate out Mn in an electrochemical cell. If a total of 1.13 g of Mn is plated out in a total time of 1600 seconds, what was the electrical current used? (MW of Mn is 54.94 g/mol)
3.5 A
6.2 A
1,8 A
7.7 A