Emission Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Emission Spectrum definitions
Emission Spectrum definitions
- Emission SpectrumA series of colored lines formed when light emitted by electrons passing through a prism is focused by a slit.
- Electron TransitionMovement of an electron from a higher energy shell to a lower one, releasing energy as light.
- PrismAn optical element that transforms wavelengths into discrete lines on an emission spectrum.
- SlitA narrow cut used to focus and spread closely packed wavelengths of emitted light.
- Lyman SeriesSpectral lines in the UV spectrum formed when electrons drop to the first shell.
- Balmer SeriesSpectral lines in the visible spectrum formed when electrons drop to the second shell.
- Paschen SeriesSpectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the third shell.
- Brackett SeriesSpectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fourth shell.
- Pfund SeriesSpectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fifth shell.
- Humphrey SeriesSpectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the sixth shell.
- Ultraviolet SpectrumPart of the electromagnetic spectrum where Lyman series lines are found.
- Visible SpectrumPart of the electromagnetic spectrum where Balmer series lines are found.
- Infrared SpectrumPart of the electromagnetic spectrum where Paschen, Brackett, Pfund, and Humphrey series lines are found.
- Atomic EmissionRelease of energy as light when an electron transitions to a lower energy shell.
- Electromagnetic SpectrumRange of all types of electromagnetic radiation, including UV, visible, and infrared light.