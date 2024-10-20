Emission Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Emission Spectrum A series of colored lines formed when light emitted by electrons passing through a prism is focused by a slit.

Electron Transition Movement of an electron from a higher energy shell to a lower one, releasing energy as light.

Prism An optical element that transforms wavelengths into discrete lines on an emission spectrum.

Slit A narrow cut used to focus and spread closely packed wavelengths of emitted light.

Lyman Series Spectral lines in the UV spectrum formed when electrons drop to the first shell.

Balmer Series Spectral lines in the visible spectrum formed when electrons drop to the second shell.

Paschen Series Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the third shell.

Brackett Series Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fourth shell.

Pfund Series Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fifth shell.

Humphrey Series Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the sixth shell.

Ultraviolet Spectrum Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Lyman series lines are found.

Visible Spectrum Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Balmer series lines are found.

Infrared Spectrum Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Paschen, Brackett, Pfund, and Humphrey series lines are found.

Atomic Emission Release of energy as light when an electron transitions to a lower energy shell.