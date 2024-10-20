Emission Spectrum definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Emission Spectrum definitions

Emission Spectrum definitions
  • Emission Spectrum
    A series of colored lines formed when light emitted by electrons passing through a prism is focused by a slit.
  • Electron Transition
    Movement of an electron from a higher energy shell to a lower one, releasing energy as light.
  • Prism
    An optical element that transforms wavelengths into discrete lines on an emission spectrum.
  • Slit
    A narrow cut used to focus and spread closely packed wavelengths of emitted light.
  • Lyman Series
    Spectral lines in the UV spectrum formed when electrons drop to the first shell.
  • Balmer Series
    Spectral lines in the visible spectrum formed when electrons drop to the second shell.
  • Paschen Series
    Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the third shell.
  • Brackett Series
    Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fourth shell.
  • Pfund Series
    Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the fifth shell.
  • Humphrey Series
    Spectral lines in the infrared spectrum formed when electrons drop to the sixth shell.
  • Ultraviolet Spectrum
    Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Lyman series lines are found.
  • Visible Spectrum
    Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Balmer series lines are found.
  • Infrared Spectrum
    Part of the electromagnetic spectrum where Paschen, Brackett, Pfund, and Humphrey series lines are found.
  • Atomic Emission
    Release of energy as light when an electron transitions to a lower energy shell.
  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    Range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, including UV, visible, and infrared light.