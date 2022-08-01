9. Quantum Mechanics
Emission Spectrum
Emission Spectra is a series of lines formed when emitted light is focused by a slit and passed through a prism.
now. Emission Spectra is a Siris of lines formed when omitted light is focused by a slit and passes through a prism. Now, here we have the representation of an atom in the middle. We have the nucleus with its protons and it's neutrons, and we have our different shelves. Here we have shell one shell to and then here we have infinite number of possible shelves for any given. Adam. Now here we have our electron going from Ah, higher shell back down to our shell number one. So we're going from a higher shell number. Tow a lower shell number. This is emission. And with a mission, we have the releasing of energy. So doing this transition would emit energy, and that energy could be emitted as light. The slit itself focuses that light and has it passed through a prism? Then that prism basically creates different colored lines on which we call in a mission spectrum. This emission spectrum can be used to determine what shells has the electron traveled through. Now we're going to say the slate is just a long, narrow cut used to spread closely packed wavelength, which can later be determined. So the slit here is focusing the light and allowing us to separate it into these different bands of color. Now the prison itself, it transforms wavelengths into discrete lines on an emission spectrum. Now, with Lina Message Coalition Spectra, we have each line of an emission. Spectra is examined as a series of atomic emissions and realize that an atomic emission involves releasing energy as an electron goes from a higher shell number to a lower shell number. So with these emission lines will learn about what their names are and between what shells does the electron travel. So click on the next video and let's take a look at the different types of a mission line spectrum.
with atomic emission. We have different line spectrum that can be formed now with a line emission spectrum. It shows the energy released as electrons travel between different shells. So in this first grouping, we have electrons going from a higher shell number or that that be shells 234 or some unknown higher value, all of them. And at show number one, So they're all ending at the same place, so they're all gonna fall within a certain general energy range. And here we're going to say, if you're going from a higher shell number and ending at Shell one, you're gonna exist within the UV spectrum of the electromagnetic spectrum. Now, here are next groupings. All of these. They started some higher shell number, and they go all the way down to shell, too. When that happens, you belong to the visible light spectrum. And then finally, if you're going from a higher shell number and ending down at energy level three, then you would produce what we call infrared energy. Remember, UV visible and IR are all parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. Now there are names attached to these different types of emissions. So we're gonna say names of emission spectra are based on the final shell reached by the electron. So here were saying that in these Siri's you're ending at Shell 12345 and six. We already said that if you're going from a higher shell number and ending at one, you would exist within the UV or ultraviolet light spectrum. If you end at Shell to, then you'd fall within the visible light spectrum. Yeah, and then, if you end up at position or shell three through six, then you would actually be in the infrared of the electromagnetic spectrum. Now the names associated with these different types of emissions are your linemen. Siri's. We have the Bomber, Siri's the Passion, Siri's. We have the bracket, Siri's, the Fund, Siri's and the Humphrey Siri's. Yes, some of these names, they're weird. They're named after the individual responsible for their discovery. So that's why the names are all over the place. But just realize that as we go from a higher shell number to a lower shell number that represents an emission and depending on which shall you land on as your final destination. You exist as one of these different types of Siri's, and maybe they'll be associated with either UV visible or infrared energy
here, it says. Which of the following electron emissions corresponds to the bomber Siris of lines in the spectrum of a hydrogen atom? Right here. It doesn't matter that it's dealing with the hydrogen atom. What's important is that we're dealing with a bomber, Siri's remember in a bomber Siri's. We go from a higher show number, which we can call infinity, and our final destination is tow land on Shell number two. So we're landing on and equals two. So all we have to do is look to see which option shows us going from, Ah, higher shell number and stopping at Shell Number two. That represents a bomber. Siri's. So if we take a look at all the options, the only one that has a higher shell number ending at Shell number two will be option B and B. We start off with the electron existing in shell number five and then emits energy or light and drop us back down to show number two. This represents a bomber Siris for an emission line spectra
