Emission Spectrum quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following best describes an atomic emission spectrum? An atomic emission spectrum consists of distinct lines of color produced when electrons in an atom transition from higher to lower energy levels, emitting light at specific wavelengths.

What happens when an electron falls from a higher energy level to a lower energy level in an atom? The electron releases energy in the form of light, producing a photon with a wavelength corresponding to the energy difference between the levels.

Which electron transition in the hydrogen atom produces light of the highest frequency? The transition from the highest energy level (e.g., n = ∞) to the lowest energy level (n = 1) produces light of the highest frequency, which is in the ultraviolet region.

How many possible emissions can occur for an electron in the n = 4 level as it returns to the ground state in a hydrogen atom? An electron in the n = 4 level can make 6 possible emissions as it transitions to lower energy levels (n = 3, 2, or 1).

Which type of spectrum consists of lines representing distinct frequencies? A line spectrum consists of lines representing distinct frequencies, each corresponding to a specific electron transition.

Excited hydrogen atoms emit radiation in which regions of the electromagnetic spectrum? Excited hydrogen atoms emit radiation in the ultraviolet (Lyman series), visible (Balmer series), and infrared (Paschen and higher series) regions.