What does an energy diagram visually represent in a chemical reaction? It shows the energy changes of reactants, products, and the transition state as the reaction progresses.

Where are reactants and products typically located on an energy diagram? Reactants are on the left at the beginning, and products are on the right at the end of the diagram.

What is the transition state in an energy diagram? It is the highest energy point along the reaction coordinate, representing the maximum energy structure between reactants and products.

What is another term for the transition state? The transition state is also called the activated complex.

What does the x-axis of an energy diagram represent? The x-axis shows the reaction coordinate, which is the progress of the reaction pathway.

How is activation energy (Ea) defined on an energy diagram? Activation energy is the minimum energy required for the reaction to occur, measured from the reactant line up to the transition state.