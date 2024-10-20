Skip to main content
Enthalpy of Formation definitions Flashcards

Enthalpy of Formation definitions
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of heat content in a system, often used to calculate heat changes in chemical reactions.
  • Calorimetry
    A technique to measure the amount of heat involved in a chemical or physical process.
  • Bomb Calorimeter
    A device used to measure the heat of combustion reactions at constant volume.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using balanced equations.
  • Hess's Law
    A principle stating that the total enthalpy change is the same, regardless of the reaction path.
  • Standard State
    The physical state of a substance under standard conditions, typically 1 atm and 25°C.
  • Standard Enthalpy of Formation
    The heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.
  • Kilojoules per mole
    A unit of measurement for enthalpy, indicating energy per amount of substance.
  • Thermochemical Equation
    A balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change.
  • Partial Reaction
    A component reaction in a series that contributes to the overall reaction enthalpy.
  • Summation
    The process of adding up values, often used in calculating total enthalpy changes.