Enthalpy of Formation definitions Flashcards

- EnthalpyA measure of heat content in a system, often used to calculate heat changes in chemical reactions.
- CalorimetryA technique to measure the amount of heat involved in a chemical or physical process.
- Bomb CalorimeterA device used to measure the heat of combustion reactions at constant volume.
- StoichiometryThe calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using balanced equations.
- Hess's LawA principle stating that the total enthalpy change is the same, regardless of the reaction path.
- Standard StateThe physical state of a substance under standard conditions, typically 1 atm and 25°C.
- Standard Enthalpy of FormationThe heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.
- Kilojoules per moleA unit of measurement for enthalpy, indicating energy per amount of substance.
- Thermochemical EquationA balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change.
- Partial ReactionA component reaction in a series that contributes to the overall reaction enthalpy.
- SummationThe process of adding up values, often used in calculating total enthalpy changes.