Enthalpy of Formation definitions Flashcards

Enthalpy A measure of heat content in a system, often used to calculate heat changes in chemical reactions.

Calorimetry A technique to measure the amount of heat involved in a chemical or physical process.

Bomb Calorimeter A device used to measure the heat of combustion reactions at constant volume.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using balanced equations.

Hess's Law A principle stating that the total enthalpy change is the same, regardless of the reaction path.

Standard State The physical state of a substance under standard conditions, typically 1 atm and 25°C.

Standard Enthalpy of Formation The heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.

Kilojoules per mole A unit of measurement for enthalpy, indicating energy per amount of substance.

Thermochemical Equation A balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change.

Partial Reaction A component reaction in a series that contributes to the overall reaction enthalpy.