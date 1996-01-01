Enthalpy of Formation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which statement about enthalpy is true? Enthalpy change (ΔH) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure.

Which substance has a standard enthalpy of formation of zero? Any element in its standard state, such as O2(g), H2(g), or N2(g), has a standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) of zero.

For which of the following reactions does ΔHrxn represent an enthalpy of formation? ΔHrxn represents an enthalpy of formation when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states.

What does it mean when the enthalpy change for a reaction is negative? A negative enthalpy change means the reaction is exothermic and releases heat to the surroundings.

What is the difference between the enthalpies of the products and the reactants? The difference between the enthalpies of the products and reactants gives the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction.

