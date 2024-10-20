Entropy Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness, typically in units of joules per Kelvin.

Second Law of Thermodynamics States that the entropy of the universe tends to increase, indicating spontaneous processes.

Spontaneous Process A process with a positive total entropy change in the universe, aligning with natural tendencies.

Non-Spontaneous Process A process with a negative total entropy change in the universe, opposing natural tendencies.

Equilibrium A state where the total entropy change in the universe is zero, indicating no net change.

Standard Molar Entropy The entropy of a substance in its standard state, always greater than zero.

ΔSuniverse The sum of the entropy change of the system and surroundings, indicating spontaneity.

ΔSsystem The entropy change of the system, often calculated using standard molar entropies.

ΔSsurroundings Calculated as the negative change in enthalpy of the reaction divided by temperature.

ΔHreaction The change in enthalpy of a reaction, typically in kilojoules, used in entropy calculations.

Standard Conditions Conditions of 25 degrees Celsius and 1 atmosphere pressure for measuring standard entropies.

Joules per Kelvin The unit of measurement for entropy, indicating energy per temperature increment.

Sigma Represents the summation of terms, used in calculating standard entropy changes.

Moles A unit representing the amount of substance, used in calculating entropy changes.